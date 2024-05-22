NEC vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2023-24

NEC Nijmegen welcome Go Ahead Eagles to Goffertstadion for an Eredivisie Conference League playoff fixture on Thursday (May 23). The hosts booked their spot in the playoff, courtesy of their sixth-placed finish in the regular season.

They wrapped up their campaign with a 4-1 comeback win at Almere City on the final day. They went behind to Rajiv van La Parra's 19th-minute strike but were ahead at the break, courtesy of goals from Kodai Sano and Dirk Proper. Koki Ogawa and Tjarron Chery added second-half goals to inspire the victory.

Go Ahead Eagles, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 win at FC Volendam in their final league game. Philippe Rommens and Enric Liansana scored either side of Luke Le Roux to help their side end their campaign in ninth spot.

The winner of this tie face either FC Utrecht or Sparta Rotterdam for a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

NEC vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head

Go Ahead Eagles have 30 wins from their last 88 head-to-head games. NEC were victorious on 26 occasions. Their most recent clash in January saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 2-2 draw.

NEC form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Go Ahead Eagles form guide: W-L-D-L-L

NEC vs Go Ahead Eagles Team News

NEC

Philippe Sandler, Bart van Rooij and Yvandro Borges Sanches have all been sidelined with injuries. Bas Dost is a doubt.

Injuries: Philippe Sandler, Bart van Rooij, Yvandro Borges Sanches

Doubtful: Bas Dost

Suspension: None

Go Ahead Eagles

Jamal Amofa is suspended, while Mats Deijl is injured.

Injury: Mats Deijl

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Jamal Amofa

NEC vs Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XIs

NEC (4-2-3-1): Jasper Cillessen (GK); Youri Baas, Calvin Verdonk, Mathias Ross, Brayann Pereira; Dirk Proper, Mees Hoedemakers; Kodai Sano, Sontje Hansen, Tjarron Chery; Koki Ogawa

Go Ahead Eagles (4-2-3-1): Jeffrey De Lange (GK); Bas Kuipers, Gerrit Nauber, Joris Kramer, Luca Everink; Philippe Rommens, Evert Linthorst; Oliver Edvardsen, Jakob Breum, Bobby Adekanye; Victor Edvardsen

NEC vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

NEC finished as the highest-ranking side in the Conference League playoffs. However, Rogier Meijer's side have work to do to secure continental football next season.

Go Ahead Eagles, for their part, finished in the final playoff spot, but their ninth-placed finish was their highest in 45 years. They are also aiming to qualify for European football for the first time.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: NEC 3-1 Go Ahead