"Need to get their act together" - Agbonlahor explains why Arsenal run the risk of being just a 'Europa League team'

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to start picking up the pace in the transfer window or end up underachieving.

The Gunners have been linked to a number of top stars, including Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Football London reports that Mikel Arteta's side are in pole position to sign Jesus, whilst The Sun reports that the Gunners are confident of sealing a deal for Tielemans.

But the north London side are yet to really get going in terms of transfers in this window, only confirming the signing of Brazilian youngster Marquinhos from Sau Paulo.

Their cross-city rivals Tottenham Hotspur have already agreed a £25 million deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma (per The Times).

The Gunners had been linked with the Malian midfielder but have seemingly lost out to Spurs on the player's services.

Agbonlahor believes Mikel Arteta needs to start getting deals over the line or he will run the risk of having yet another unsuccessful season.

He told Football Insider:

“Arsenal will be frustrated because the longer the Jesus deal goes on, they will be nervous. Is it going to get done? Is he going to come?

He continued:

“It’s nervous times for Arsenal fans because they need midfielders as well, they need a right-back. For me, there’s plenty of positions in that team that need replacements. They need two strikers, not just one.

Agbonlahor then alluded to Marquihos' signing but said the Gunners run the risk of becoming a Europa League side:

“I know they’ve brought in Marquinhos but you don’t know how good he’s going to be at 19 years of age. Arsenal need to get their act together otherwise they’re just going to be a Europa League team and that’s not what the fans want.”

Eddie Longbridge @EddieLongbridge Where are the new signings Arsenal? Where are the new signings Arsenal? https://t.co/rXRjzOILqo

Arsenal looking to build on their admirable campaign

The Gunners slipped up to their north London rivals

It would be wrong to label Arsenal's 2021-2022 season a failure given the position they were in heading into the campaign.

They spent the season without playing European football, which fuelled top-four hopes as they had less games to play.

But many had written them off as challengers for the top-four slots, with them failing to qualify for the Champions League since 2016.

But Mikel Arteta oversaw a fine campaign at the Emirates Stadium, blending in new signings with a youthful approach.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Martin Odegaard flourished, with the Gunners finishing in a respectable fifth place.

Røxy @RoxyD27 🤍 I like it, I like it, I li-li-like it, li-li-like it, here we gooo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe I like it, I like it, I li-li-like it, li-li-like it, here we gooo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe ❤🤍 https://t.co/OU52FigYos

But they were in pole position to qualify for the Champions League heading into the final three fixtures of the Premier League campaign as they sat in fourth, four points ahead of Spurs.

But two losses in their last three games meant their great rivals Spurs pipped them to the coveted fourth spot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far