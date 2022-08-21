"Needs to be benched for brain reset" "Absolutely embarrassing" - Chelsea fans urge Tuchel to drop 'bang average' player for 'stinker' against Leeds

Chelsea fans have urged Blues manager Thomas Tuchel to drop Edouard Mendy following his disastrous first-half display against Leeds United.

The Blues started the clash at Elland Road on the back foot as the 30-year-old shot-stopper's blunder inside his own penalty area led to an easy goal for Leeds.

The hosts had been pressing Tuchel's side expertly throughout the first period and Mendy took too much time on the ball inside the six-yard box. Brenden Aaronson pinched the ball off the Senegal international and slotted it into the empty net to put Leeds in front, leaving Mendy red-faced.

Shortly after, Rodrigo Moreno headed home a superb Jack Harrison free-kick to double the Yorkshire club's lead and compound a miserable first-half for the Blues.

Many have begun to question Mendy's place in the team as he does seem prone to odd errors and lapses in concentration. The shot-stopper has been a key part of Tuchel's side ever since the German took over and was instrumental in their 2020-21 Champions League triumph.

With the most expensive goalkeeper in history, Kepa Arrizabalaga, sitting on the bench, many felt it may finally be time for the Spaniard to be given an opportunity in goal. Supporters took to Twitter to relay their opinions. Here are a few of them:

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Look at Mendy.



He needs to be benched for brain reset. Look at Mendy. He needs to be benched for brain reset.

SPORTbible @sportbible GOALLLL! Aaronson puts Leeds ahead. Oh dear Mendy, what a stinker! GOALLLL! Aaronson puts Leeds ahead. Oh dear Mendy, what a stinker!

Vince™ @Blue_Footy That's been coming from Mendy. I'm not surprised. Just doesn't look comfortable with the ball nowadays. That's been coming from Mendy. I'm not surprised. Just doesn't look comfortable with the ball nowadays.

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport When will Mendy learn? When will Mendy learn?

Lατιf🦅 @iLatif_ What Mendy was trying to do. He thought he was that guy What Mendy was trying to do. He thought he was that guy😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/3NKFwZtoGy

Dubois @CFCDUBois Mendy’s distribution might be the worst in the entire universe let alone the world Mendy’s distribution might be the worst in the entire universe let alone the world

Sean @SeanDOlfc Mendy is a bang average PL GK. His only attribute is size Mendy is a bang average PL GK. His only attribute is size

AJ ✌️ @LFCAJ__ Whoever gave Mendy ballon d’OR shouts over Alisson deserves prison Whoever gave Mendy ballon d’OR shouts over Alisson deserves prison

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii I’m sure Mendy triple captain Aaronson I’m sure Mendy triple captain Aaronson

Tess Derry @tessderry1 That is absolutely embarrassing from Mendy there. Had an incredible amount of time to clear that - no excuse for it. That is absolutely embarrassing from Mendy there. Had an incredible amount of time to clear that - no excuse for it.

Former Chelsea winger hails superb first-half show from Leeds

Jesse Marsch's side thoroughly deserved their two-goal lead going into half-time, with former Blues winger Pat Nevin full of praise for the hosts.

The retired Scotland international was impressed by Leeds' relentless press, claiming that the west London club could not cope with their opponents. Nevin told BBC Sport:

"That first 45 mins was brilliant by Jesse Marsch, the players did well and seemed to be everywhere making no space for Chelsea. Any time Chelsea got the ball they were closed down by Leeds."

"Panic stations for Chelsea, Thiago Silva noticed it before the first goal, screaming to get his players closer together but didn't move it quick enough. By the time they adapted they were five minutes too late and two goals down."

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



#ThomasTuchel #Chelsea #Leedsunited Chelsea are 2-0 down at halftime for the first time in a Premier League game under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea are 2-0 down at halftime for the first time in a Premier League game under Thomas Tuchel. 👀#ThomasTuchel #Chelsea #Leedsunited https://t.co/rEvYG3fTZj

Tuchel's side will be eager to get three points on the board after a late equalizer from Tottenham Hotspur denied them a well-deserved victory on August 14. The Blues were leading 2-1 during injury time when a brilliant header from Spurs striker Harry Kane forced the west Londoners to settle for a draw.

