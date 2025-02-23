"Needs to be at Liverpool next season, more than anybody" - Jamie Carragher names Reds star who has to be at club amid exit rumors

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has named Virgil van Dijk as the player the club must prioritize when it comes to extending contracts for the upcoming season.

With the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and van Dijk himself in question - given that all their contracts expire at the end of the current campaign - speculation have been rife in recent weeks.

There is no doubt that van Dijk has been at the heart of Liverpool’s success over the past decade. Since joining in early 2018 for a reported fee of £75 million, the Dutchman has been a key figure in transforming the Reds into regular title challengers.

Carragher heaped praise on van Dijk, stating that he has been the backbone of the club. He also emphasized that the 33-year-old’s consistent presence has allowed Liverpool to compete toe-to-toe with the best teams in the world making it crucial for the club to extend his contract beyond this campaign.

"When I was a player, maybe just after I left, Liverpool would maybe have a title challenge in every five years. A new manager would come in, compete for the title and we would not win it. But when you look at those seasons and the games he (Van Dijk) played, every season bar one, Liverpool compete for the biggest prize," Carragher said (via Sky Sports)

"The one season Liverpool didn’t compete was when the World Cup was in the middle of the season and he played more football than anyone in Europe. That shows the transformation he’s had on the football club. When we talk about contracts over the next few weeks, he’s the one I feel needs to be at Liverpool next season, more than anybody,” he added.

After enjoying tremendous success under Jurgen Klopp, Van Dijk has continued to be key figure under Arne Slot this season. Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than any team except Arsenal in the league and currently hold a commanding eight-point lead at the top of the table.

“I am fully commited to the club” - Liverpool skipper Virgil Van Dijk

Despite Liverpool’s impressive season, the past few months have been filled with uncertainty for the club’s supporters. Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk have all been integral to the team’s recent golden era and losing any one of them would be a massive blow for the club.

Van Dijk, however, remained cryptic about his future and stated that his full focus is on helping Liverpool succeed in all three competitions.

“I can’t speak about personal conversations that have obviously been going on for a while. I can only say that I am fully committed to the club. I love the fans, I love the club. I’ve had such an amazing time already. Let’s see what the future brings. But as long as I’m calm, I think the rest of the world can stay calm as well,” he said (via Mirror)

Despite dropping points in their last two games, Liverpool still have a significant lead at the top of the Premier League. However, they face a challenging month ahead with a Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain followed by crucial league games and the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

