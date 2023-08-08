Neftchi Baku vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2023 

Neftchi Baku will host Besiktas at the Bakcell Arena on Thursday in the first leg of their third-round UEFA Europa Conference League qualification clash.

The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Kapaz in their league opener on Sunday and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage this week.

They faced Bosnian outfit Željezničar in the previous round of the qualifiers, playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg before picking up a 2-0 win in the second half via goals from former Anderlecht man Kenny Saief and Azerbaijan international Eddy Israfilov.

Besiktas were drawn against Albanian outfit Tirana in the previous round of the Conference League qualifiers and picked up a 3-1 win in the first leg with three different players getting on the scoresheet including 17-year-old Semih Kilicsoy. They won the second leg 2-0 featuring goals from Daniel Amartey and Vincent Aboubakar.

Neftchi Baku vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Neftchi and Besiktas.

The midweek clash will also see the home side host Turkish opposition in competitive European action for the first time in the club's history.

Three of Besiktas' four league defeats last season came away from home.

Neftchi have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

The Oil Workers picked up 36 points on home turf in the Misli Premier League last season, the second-highest in the competition.

The Black Eagles had the second-best defensive record in the Turkish top-flight last season with a goal concession tally of 36.

Neftchi Baku vs Besiktas Prediction

Neftchi's latest result ended a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just two of their last six home games and could struggle here.

Besiktas, on the other hand, have won their last four games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last 19 games across all competitions, a run dating back to early February.

The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Neftchi Baku 0-3 Besiktas

Neftchi Baku vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matches)