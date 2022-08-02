Neftchi Baku vs Rapid Wien prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Rapid Wien continue their pursuit of European football at the Bakcell Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the first leg of their 2022-23 Europa Conference League third qualifying round against Neftchi.

The Green-Whites overcame Polish side Lechia Gdansk 2-1 on aggregate in the last round following a stunning victory in the decisive leg.

Wien were held to a goalless draw at home but struck twice inside the opening 20 minutes of the return before conceding a late goal, which made the closing stages interesting.

Ferdinand Feldhofer's side followed it up with a 1-0 victory over Austria Klagenfurt in the league on Sunday.

Neftchi, meanwhile, made a spectacular turnaround to beat Aris Limassol in the second qualifying round.

The Azeri outfit were beaten 2-0 in Cyprus but fought back to win 3-0 in the return and advance on a better aggregate score.

Neftchi Baku vs Rapid Wien Head-To-Head

This will be the first official clash between Neftchi Baku and Rapid Wien.

Neftchi Baku Form Guide (all competitions): W-L

Rapid Wien Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Neftchi Baku vs Rapid Wien Team News

Neftchi Baku

The home side have a clean bill of health with all key players available for Thursday.

Head coach Laurențiu Reghecampf may field the same lineup which started in their 3-0 win over Aris Limassol.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rapid Wien

The Green-Whites have Martin Moormann, Lion Schuster, Dejan Petrovic, Yusuf Demir and Ferdy Druijf all sidelined with injuries.

Guido Burgstaller could be rewarded for his off-the-bench heroics in the last match with a start on Thursday.

Injured: Martin Moormann, Lion Schuster, Dejan Petrovic, Yusuf Demir, Ferdy Druijf

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Neftchi Baku vs Rapid Wien Predicted XI

Neftchi Baku (4-3-3): Ivan Brkić; Mamadou Mbodj, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Vojislav Stanković, Azer Salahlı; Emin Mahmudov, Ataa Jaber, Eddy Israfilov; Yusuf Lawal, Godsway Donyoh, Kenny Saief.

Rapid Wien (4-2-3-1): Niklas Hedl; Martin Koscelník, Maximilian Hofmann, Michael Sollbauer, Jonas Auer; Nikolas Sattlberger, Patrick Greil; Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn, Bernhard Zimmermann, Ante Bajic; Guido Burgstaller.

Neftchi Baku vs Rapid Wien Prediction

Neftchi Baku showed amazing fighting spirit to quash a substantial deficit in the last round and Wien should be wary.

The Austrian side have been on a good run of form since the beginning of their season, and are currently on a three-game winning run.

This could end in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Neftchi Baku 2-2 Rapid Wien

