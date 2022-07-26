Neftci Baku vs Aris Limassol Preview, Prediction, Team News, and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Aris Limassol earned a solid 2-0 victory at home against Neftci Baku in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Second-half goals from Caju and Arthur Gomis were enough to seal the first leg for Aris. They will now visit Baku for the second leg on Thursday, with a good chance of progressing to the next round.

Neftci Baku vs Aris Limassol Head-to-Head

This will only be the second meeting for the two clubs after their meeting in the first leg last week. Aris will undoubtedly fancy their chances, given their two-goal advantage.

Aris Limassol form guide: W.

Neftci Baku form guide: L.

Neftci Baku vs Aris Limassol Team News

Neftci Baku

Neftci will heavily rely on their veteran forward Mirabdullah Abbasov to create some miracle in Baku. They do not have any injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Aris Limassol

Midfielders Karol Struski (collarbone) and Monnet-Paquet (ligament) will be out of contention for the second leg due to injury. Apart from that, they do not have any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: Karol Struski, Monnet-Paquet.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Neftci Baku vs Aris Limassol Predicted XIs

Neftci Baku (4-3-3): Ivan Brkik (GK), Mamadou Mbodj, Elton Abiyali, Azar Salaly, Omar Buludov, Ataa Jaber, Farid Yususli, Azar Aliev, Kenny Saief, Yusuf Lawal, Mirabdullah Abbasov.

Aris Limassol (4-4-2): Vana Alves (GK), Gordon Schienfield, Delmiro, Yenis Dede-Lhomme, Caju, Arthur Gomis, Matija Spoljaric, Floriss Djave, Carlos Hidalgo, Martin Slogar, Daniel Sikorski.

Neftci Baku vs Aris Limassol Prediction

Neftci will have a tough task of negotiating the visitors at home. Their two-goal deficit could be an insurmountable one to overcome. They will undoubtedly change their formation to an attacking one to improve their chances of a miraculous comeback. Mirabdullah will be key to their chances in this game.

The visitors, meanwhile, will feel confident of progress following their 2-0 win at home in the first leg. Aris possess a better squad and also play in a better division than their Azerbaijan rivals. They are expected to win the second leg as well.

Prediction: Neftci Baku 1-2 Aris Limassol.

