Neftci vs Dinamo Tbilisi prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Neftci will welcome Dinamo Tbilisi to Baku for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

The home side secured a 2-1 away victory in the first leg of the tie played in Georgia last week. Namiq Alasgarov and Emin Makhmudov scored in each half to give the Azerbaijan champions a crucial away win.

Dinamo Tbilisi are one of the 16 seeded teams in this round but will have their work cut out if they are to progress to the next round of qualifiers.

The winner of this tie will take on Greek heavyweights Olympiacos in the second round of the qualifiers next week.

Neftci vs Dinamo Tbilisi Head-to-Head

Last week's victory put Neftci Baku in the driving seat. It was the first time the sides have met in continental competition.

The visitors have been in action domestically and currently sit in second place in the Georgian Erovnuli Liga, with 41 points garnered from 21 matches to date.

Neftci Baku won just one of three pre-season friendlies prior to last week's victory in Georgia.

Neftci Baku form guide: W-W-L-D

Dinamo Tbilisi form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Neftci vs Dinamo Tbilisi Team News

Neftci Baku

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Dinamo Tbilisi

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Dinamo Tbilisi ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Neftci vs Dinamo Tbilisi Predicted XI

Neftci Baku Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kamran Ibrahimov (GK); Vojislav Stankovic, Mamadou Mbodj, Mert Celik, Omar Buludov; Yusuf Lawal, Namiq Alasgarov, Emin Makhmudov; Yusuf Lawal, Cesar Colli, Mirabdulla Abbasov

Dinamo Tbilisi Predicted XI (3-4-3): Roin Kvashkvadze (GK); Simon Amoussou, Nodar Lashvili, Saba Khvadagiani; Levan Kharabadze, Giorgi Papava, Bakari Kardava, Tornike Morchiladze; Georgij Gabedava, Giorgi Kutsia, Zoran Marusic

Neftci vs Dinamo Tbilisi Prediction

Dinamo Tbilisi were the better side in the first leg but were let down by poor finishing in attack, whereas Neftci were more clinical. The Georgian champions need a victory away from home and they are very much capable of getting it if they perform at the levels expected.

The hosts are likely to sit back and protect their lead, making this a potentially cagey fixture. We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Neftci 1-1 Dinamo Tbilisi

