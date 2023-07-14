Neftci vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

Fenerbahce play their third and last friendly game of the summer against Azeri side Neftci at the Smena Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday.

The Istanbul outfit's time in Russia hasn't been smooth, being unable to win either of their matches in the Pari Premier Cup thus far. Their first match ended in a 4-3 penalty shootout loss against Zenit Saint Petersburg after a goalless draw. Just three days later, İsmail Kartal's side were beaten 3-1 by Serbian team Red Star Belgrade.

The game also saw new signing Edin Dzeko make his club debut. The Bosnian joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer from Inter Milan this summer. Another summer transfer, Ryan Kent, came on in the second half.

With their Europa Conference League second qualifying fixtures fast approaching, the Yellow Canaries might want to build some momentum going into the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Neftci's preparations for the 2023-24 season have been concerning thus far, with the side getting hammered in both their games. The Oil Workers were beaten 3-1 by Zenit St.Petersburg in their first game of the cup before a 4-0 shellacking at the hands of Red Star Belgrade.

Like Fenerbahce, the Baku outfit are also scheduled to play in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League later this month, with fixtures yet to be announced.

Neftci vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Neftci and Fenerbahce have played each other once before, in January 2014 for a friendly, and it ended in a 0-0 draw.

Neftci have lost both their friendly games this summer, conceding seven goals and scoring just once.

Fenerbahce have drawn and lost once each in their two friendly games so far in their pre-season preparations.

This is Fenerbahce's last friendly game, while Neftci are scheduled to play Spartak Moscow after this, on 18 July 2023.

Neftci vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Neftci have been run ragged in both their games thus far, which gives Fenerbahce the hope of picking up their first victory of the pre-season. There's plenty of quality in their squad.

Although head coach Kartal is likely to play two different sides in each half, the Yellow Canaries should be able to get the job done, eventually.

Prediction: Neftci 0-1 Fenerbahce

Neftci vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

