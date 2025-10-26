Negreira vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2025

Negreira will face Real Sociedad at the Municipal Jesús García Calvo on Tuesday in the first round of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey campaign. The home side currently ply their trade in the Preferente de Galicia, which is the sixth tier of Spanish football, and have a historic cup clash ahead of them as they welcome a top-flight side to their home turf.

They advanced to the tournament proper after coming through the preliminary stages, where they traded tackles with fellow sixth-tier side Textil Escudo. They lost the first-leg clash on the road 2-1 but performed brilliantly in the second, winning 4-0 to turn the tie around.

Real Sociedad have endured a slow start to life under new boss Sergio Francisco and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the La Liga standings after the first 10 games. However, they returned to winning ways on Friday, beating Sevilla 2-1 via a brace from talisman Mikel Oyarzabal, and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the domestic cup this week.

The visitors enjoyed a deep run in the Copa del Rey last season, reaching the semifinals where they were narrowly beaten 5-4 on aggregate by Real Madrid. They will hope to go one better this campaign and lift the trophy.

Negreira vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Negreira was founded in 1964 but are only set to make their Copa del Rey debut this week.

Sociedad are two-time winners of the domestic cup, most recently lifting the title in the 2019-20 campaign and have finished as runners-up on another four occasions.

Txuri-Urdin are one of seven teams in La Liga this season yet to win on the road.

Negreira vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Negreira are undefeated in their last five matches, picking up four wins in that period. However, they have a near-insurmountable task ahead of them this week and will mainly look to enjoy what is set to be a historic event.

Sociedad have had their struggles this season, winning just two of their 10 games so far. They are, however, clear favorites heading into Tuesday's game and will view the cup clash as an opportunity to reset against much weaker opponents.

Prediction: Negreira 1-4 Real Sociedad

Negreira vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last nine matches)

