Neman vs Celje Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2023 

Neman will host Celje in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.

The visiting side hold a narrow advantage in the tie following their 1-0 home win in the first leg in Slovenia last week. Chukwubuikem Ikwuemezie's 69th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Celje followed up their continental victory with a routine win on the domestic scene. Second-half goals from Ikwuemesi and Aljosa Matko inspired them to a 2-0 home victory over Rojaska in the Slovenian Prva Liga.

Neman progressed to the third round of the Conference League qualifiers with a 2-0 aggregate win over Balzan. A 2-0 home win was followed by a goalless draw in Malta.

Celje, meanwhile, booked their spot at this stage courtesy of a shootout win over Vitoria Guimaraes in the second qualifying round. They fell to a 4-3 defeat at home before a shock 1-0 win in the second leg in Portugal last week prompted extra time. They subsequently progressed with a 4-3 victory in the shootout.

The winner of this tie will face AEK Larnaca or Maccabi Tel Aviv in the playoff for a spot in the Conference League group stage.

Neman vs Celje Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Celje have never progressed beyond the third qualifying round of a European club competition.

Ten of Neman's last 11 European club qualifiers have produced less than three goals.

Celje's six competitive games this season have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Eight of Neman's last 10 games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Four of Neman's last five home games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Neman vs Celje Prediction

Both sides are still firmly in the race for qualification and will fancy their chances of getting the job done.

This is set to be a game of fine margins, with both defenses likely to come out tops.

Celje have a narrow lead and we are backing the visitors to do just enough to secure qualification.

Prediction: Neman 0-1 Celje

Neman vs Celje Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celje to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half (Celje's six competitive games this season have had more goals scored in the second half than the first)