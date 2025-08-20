Neman vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Neman will welcome Rayo Vallecano to Szent Gellért Fórum in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. Both teams will enter this meeting on the back of a win.

Neman vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Neman were stretched in their previous game in the third qualifying round, as they went into a penalty shootout following a 2-2 aggregate draw against KI. Neman won 5-4 to book their place in the playoff round. It was the hosts’ third matchday in this edition, having started their journey in the first qualifying round.

Neman have featured in all the UEFA Conference League editions since 2023–24. They are reaching the playoff round for the first time after an impressive run marked by four wins and one draw in six outings. Neman finished second in the Belarusian Premier League last season. They currently sit seventh after 15 matches played.

Rayo Vallecano join the qualifiers at this final stage before the tournament proper. They did not participate in the three previous rounds. They finished eighth in La Liga last season to qualify directly for the UEFA Conference League playoff round. The visitors are also returning to Europe for the first time since their last appearance in 2000–01.

Los Franjirrojos played four matches during pre-season. They drew against Belgian side Genk 2-2, crushed Zwolle 5-0, lost against West Brom 3-2 and defeated Sunderland 3-0. Rayo opened their new season on a promising note, beating Girona 3-1 in an away fixture. Neman and Rayo Vallecano will be meeting each other for the first time.

Neman vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Neman boast seven wins in their last 10 matches, drawing twice and losing once.

Neman have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Neman have scored 11 goals and conceded five in their last five matches in all competitions.

Rayo Vallecano have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Neman have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five matches, the same as Rayo Vallecano. Form Guide: Neman – W-L-D-W-W, Rayo Vallecano – W-W-L-W-D.

Neman vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Neman are battle-hardened after crossing three stages of the competition, but things are getting tougher, with this game likely to be a real acid test.

Rayo Vallecano have beefed up their outfit with new players, and they didn’t disappoint in their season opener in La Liga.

Rayo Vallecano are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Neman 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Neman vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rayo Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Neman to score - Yes

