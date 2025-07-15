Neman vs Urartu Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Neman and Urartu will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League first-round qualification tie on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at Gyirmoti Stadion.

Neman hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 away win in the first leg in Armenia last week. They went ahead in the 49th minute when Anton Suchkov converted on the rebound following Pavel Savitskiy's missed penalty. Savitskiy made amends for his error to double his side's lead five minutes later. Nicholas Kaloukian stepped off the bench to halve the deficit midway through the second half.

Both sides will resume their quest to advance to the Conference League group stage. The winner of this tie will receive a bye to the third qualification round following Dunajská Streda's withdrawal from the tournament while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.

Neman vs Urartu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Neman are unbeaten in six games, winning five.

Five of Urartu's last seven games in UEFA club competition qualifiers have had goals at both ends.

Five of Neman's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Seven of Urartu's last eight away games in UEFA club competition qualifiers have produced three goals or more.

Four of Neman's last five games have been level at the break.

Neman have won just one of their last seven home games in UEFA club competition qualifiers, losing three.

Neman vs Urartu Prediction

Neman's first-leg win saw them take a huge step towards competing in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers for the third season running. They are the designated hosts in the second leg, but the game will be played in Hungary, robbing them of the opportunity to have home support behind them. Nevertheless, the Grodno outfit are still the favorites to complete the job.

Urartu would have been disappointed not to have gotten something in the first leg at home. However, they are still in this tie and might target a quick start to get back in the tie.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Neman 2-1 Urartu

Neman vs Urartu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Neman to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

