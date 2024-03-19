Nepal vs Bahrain Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st March 2024 

Bahrain host Nepal at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa on Thursday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as both sides aim to recover from their last defeat.

Speaking of Bahrain, the Pearl Divers were beaten 2-0 by the United Arab Emirates in November on matchday two of the qualifying campain. Abdullah Ramadan put them 1-0 up in the first half before Ali Mabkhout consolidated the victory with a penalty in the 90th minute.

Nonetheless, having beaten Yemen, and by the same scoreline at that, in their opening match, Bahrain remained in second position in the Group H table. They are therefore still in contention for a direct entry into the tournament proper.

Nepal, though, have lost both their qualifiers so far and risk going out in the second round. The Gorkhalis were crushed 4-0 by the UAE before a 2-0 loss to Yemen, leaving them pointless in the campaign.

Another setback this week will virtually end their chances of reaching the next round.

Head coach Vincenzo Annese has called up 23 players for this month's double-header against Bahrain, including six new players.

Rohan Karki, Bishal Basnet, Abhishek Limbu, Ajay Chaudhary, Saubhagya Rai and Samir Tamang have all been included in the national team's squad for the first time. However, key players such as Deep Karki, Ayush Ghalan and Suraj Jeu Thakuri miss out.

Nepal vs Bahrain Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Nepal and Bahrain.

Nepal have lost their last three international games, including an unofficial friendly against Malaysia last Friday.

Bahrain have won only two of their last seven games, losing five (including two at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup).

After seeing three goalless matches, Bahrain have scored in their next four.

Nepal are ranked 175th in the world, whereas Bahrain are in 82nd position in the rankings.

Nepal vs Bahrain Prediction

Nepal have never been a top gun in football, and their lowly rankings reflect that. Bahrain, by comparison, are a much stronger unit, having also reached the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup in January this year.

The Reds must win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Nepal 0-2 Bahrain

Nepal vs Bahrain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bahrain to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No