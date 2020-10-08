Netherlands 0-1 Mexico: 5 talking points as Frank de Boer era begins with a loss | International Friendly

Mexico established a 1-0 win over the Netherlands as Wolves striker Raul Jimenez converted from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to seal the game for the visitors at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Frank de Boer, in charge of his first game with the Netherlands, played a largely rotated side while Mexican coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino did the opposite, sending out his best XI.

Here are five talking points from the game.

#5. Modest Mexico passes the test

Gerardo Martino was excited to see his players face the Netherlands

In the lead up to the game, the Netherlands were reportedly not too keen on playing Mexico, citing a tight schedule as the reason. This was also addressed in the press conference, with reports even emerging that skipper Virgil van Dijk does not know "many Mexican players' names". Coach Frank de Boer seemed more excited about the UEFA Nations League games against Italy and Bosnia & Herzegovina in the coming days.

Mexico, on the other hand, were keen to test themselves against good opponents. Meanwhile, coach Gerardo Martino wanted to test his side in the lead-up to their World Cup qualifiers, and his men certainly didn't disappoint as they showed immense quality to win a tough away game.

#4. Some names missed, others stepped up

Frenkie de Jong was an unused substitute

In the absence of Frenkie de Jong, who was an unused substitute, the Netherlands lacked the creative spark needed in midfield and were unable to create chances. This left the Mexican defence largely untested. Gini Wjnaldum did not have the best of games either, and this meant that the Netherlands could not stamp their authority in midfield.

Meanwhile, second-choice keeper Tim Krul came good on the night, making a string of decent saves to keep his side in the game. The 2014 World Cup penalty shootout hero did not concede from open play, and that should be a major plus going ahead.