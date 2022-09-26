Netherlands 1-0 Belgium: Oranje Player Ratings as captain van Dijk's header secures a crucial win | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The Netherlands secured a narrow 1-0 win over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, September 25.

The hosts entered this contest on the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory over Poland in their last game. The win kept them at the top of League A Group 4 with 13 points. The Netherlands won four and drew one game and were the only unbeaten side in their group prior to kick-off. Head coach Louis van Gaal fielded a lineup mixed with youth and experience.

The Netherlands began the game by distributing the ball well. Their wide men played a key role in their build-up, offering outlets at key moments by offering width to ease pressure. Denzel Dumfries and Daley Blind made strong starts to the game, showing involvement on both ends of the pitch. However, the hosts faced a setback when Steven Berghuis pulled up injured.

Cody Gakpo was brought on in his place and had a decent game. The Netherlands created several chances, but failed to register a shot on target in the first half despite making five attempts. They shared the ball equally with the visitors as both sides kept possession for 50% of the time.

Veteran Remko Pasveer did extremely well in the Netherlands' goal to keep the visitors at bay. Despite being 38 years old, Pasveer played with great passion. His three saves were enough for the hosts to go into the break at 0-0.

Van Gaal made a pair of changes as Tyrell Malacia and Kenneth Taylor were introduced to the proceedings for the second half. The early alterations seemed to have paid off for the Netherlands as they had the better half statistically. They attempted eight shots, of which five were on target. They created three big chances, despite conceding 59% possession.

Steven Bergwijn had a relatively quiet night in front of goal as he failed to convert despite getting multiple chances. The hosts' best chance came after 73 minutes, when Cody Gakpo played in a cross into the box. Virgil Van Dijk met it witha towering header to put his nation ahead.

The Netherlands did well to tighten up at the back and play a narrow and high line to prevent being broken down. Despite two late yellow cards, they held on to secure a 1-0 win. The victory sees them end the group stage as leaders of the group. That said, let's take a look at how their players performed.

Netherlands Player Ratings

Remko Pasveer - 7.5/10

Pasveer had an eventful night in goal and played a crucial role in the hosts' victory. He made four saves and three high claims. He distributed the ball with 76% accuracy, including four accurate long balls.

Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Timber played for just over an hour and put in a strong performance. He won three of his six duels and made three tackles. He played one key pass and two accurate long balls.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

Van Dijk was the Netherlands' captain on the night. He scored the winner for his side with a timely header around 20 minutes from time. He won both of his duels, making three clearances and one tackle along the way. He also played one key pass and three accurate long balls.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Ake had a decent game in defense and was subbed off at half-time. He won one duel and made two interceptions and one tackle. He also completed 32 passes with 97% accuracy.

Denzel Dumfries - 7/10

Dumfries was lively on the right flank but received a booking for a foul. He passed the ball with 75% accuracy, including one cross and four long balls. He won seven of his 12 duels, making two clearances and two tackles.

Davy Klaassen - 6.5/10

Klaassen played nearly the entire game and put in an average performance. He attempted one shot on target but failed to score. He won two of his four duels and also played one key pass.

Marten de Roon - 7/10

De Roon passed the ball well, completing 50 passes with 98% accuracy, including two long balls. He won four of his eight duels, making two clearances and three tackles.

Daley Blind - 7.5/10

Blind played the entire game and put in a commanding performance. He completed 37 passes with 90% accuracy, including one key pass and five accurate long balls. He won all five of his duels, making two clearances and three tackles.

Steven Berghuis - 6.5/10

Berghuis made a decent start to the game but had to be taken off after 30 minutes due to an injury.

Steven Bergwijn - 6.5/10

Bergwijn had a night to forget in front of goal for the Netherlands. He attempted three shots, of which two were on target and one was wide of the mark. He won three of his 10 duels and played one key pass but failed to alter the scoreline.

Vincent Janssen - 6.5/10

Janssen was replaced at half-time after a rather quiet first period.

Substitutes

Cody Gakpo - 8/10

Gakpo was brought on as an early substitute after Berghuis suffered an unfortunate injury. He provided an assist for the Netherlands' winning goal. Gakpo passed the ball with 70% accuracy, including five key passes, two crosses and two long balls.

Kenneth Taylor - 6/10

Taylor came on at half-time and had a decent game for the Netherlands. He was also shown a yellow card for a foul.

Tyrell Malacia - 6.5/10

Malacia came on at half-time and put in a decent performance.

Stefan de Vrij - 6.5/10

De Vrij was brought on for the late stages to help shut up shop and did his job well as the Netherlands sealed victory.

Ryan Gravenberch - N/A

He came on in second-half stoppage time and played very few minutes to warrant a rating.

