Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador: 5 hits and flops ft. Enner Valencia, Frenkie de Jong | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ecuador fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday (November 25). Cody Gakpo (6') put the Dutch side in the lead before Enner Valencia (49') equalized for the South Americans.

The result also gave Qatar the dubious distinction of becoming the first host nation in World Cup history to be eliminated from the tournament after just two matches. They also became just the second team to never reach the knockout stages. They lost 3-1 to Senegal earlier in the day.

The Dutch side took an early lead in the match through Cody Gakpo. After being teed up by Davy Klaassen, the PSV Eindhoven man curled his left-footed shot past Hernan Galindez and into the top corner. Louis van Gaal's side managed to hold onto a slender lead heading into the break.

When the contest restarted, it was Ecuador who started strong and got back on level terms just four minutes into the second half. Moises Caicedo did well to dispossess Jurrien Timber and found Pervis Estupinan. His low shot on goal was saved by Andries Noppert before Enner Valencia got to the rebound and buried home with ease.

Ecuador will advance to the knockout stages with a draw against reigning African champions Senegal on November 29. Meanwhile, the Netherlands, who occupy the top spot in the group, will be favorites in their final group-stage game against Qatar.

On that note, here are five hits and flops from the 1-1 draw between the Netherlands and Ecuador:

#1. Hit: Enner Valencia | Ecuador

Enner Valencia controls the ball under pressure from Teun Koopmeiners.

Despite feeding off scraps, Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia led by example against the Netherlands. He recorded 44 touches, played two key passes, and had two shots on target. He scored the all-important goal, which gave him the early lead in the golden boot race.

With his third goal in Qatar, the 33-year-old became the first player in World Cup history to score six consecutive goals for a South American country.

He was unfortunately stretchered off the field and Ecuador will hope it isn't too serious.

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Enner Valencia could have his image printed on an Ecuadorian currency upon retirement and there won’t be a debate



A legend par excellence. Enner Valencia could have his image printed on an Ecuadorian currency upon retirement and there won’t be a debate A legend par excellence. https://t.co/JytieRvdK6

#2. Flop: Steven Bergwijn | Netherlands

Steven Bergwijn only lasted one half against Ecuador.

Before the game, Dutch coach Louis van Gaal had stated that the player who 'didn't deliver the most' would be replaced by Memphis Depay at halftime. Against Ecuador, Steven Bergwijn made for Depay at the start of the second half. The writing is on the wall for the Ajax player.

He made zero key passes, crosses or long balls and won two of his four duels.

#3. Hit: Frenkie de Jong | Netherlands

Frenkie de Jong showed flashes of his brilliance against Ecuador.

Was Frenkie de Jong at his best against Ecuador? No. Was De Jong the Netherlands' best bet on breaking open their resolute opponents? Most definitely.

The Barcelona midfielder had an all-action display. He registered 85 touches, had a 93% pass completion ratio and made seven passes into the final third. He also won nine of the 11 ground duels, made nine tackles, and intercepted the ball twice.

Despite not having a lot of time and space to pull strings, De Jong effortlessly broke past challenges and did his best to drive his team forward.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Frenkie de Jong made 9 tackles in Netherlands' 1-1 draw with Ecuador, a record in a match at



#FIFAWorldCup Frenkie de Jong made 9 tackles in Netherlands' 1-1 draw with Ecuador, a record in a match at #Qatar2022 💪 Frenkie de Jong made 9 tackles in Netherlands' 1-1 draw with Ecuador, a record in a match at #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/eFCmPm8Oqq

#4. Flop: Denzel Dumfries | Netherlands

Denzel Dumfries is challenged by Pervis Estupinan and Jhegson Mendez.

Denzel Dumfries ran down the right flank to try and help his team in the attack. However, he constantly left large pockets of space that Pervis Estupinan and Enner Valencia exploited time and again. He neither helped his team in defense, which is his primary role nor did he deliver when going forward.

#5. Moises Caicedo | Ecuador

Moises Caicedo ran the midfield for Ecuador.

Over recent matches, Moises Caicedo has become one of Ecuador's most important players, if not the most important one. He snapped at Dutch heels all game and he forced the turnover by stealing the ball from Jurrien Timber's feet and finding Estupian. The fullback's low effort on goal was saved by Andries Noppert before Enner Valencia buried home the rebound.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel The beauty of Moisés Caicedo is he can perform both roles in the double pivot. You can use him as the deeper 6 who takes the ball off the defence due to his press-resistance. Or slightly higher up as his ball-carrying & ball progression is good. Top defensive work in both roles. The beauty of Moisés Caicedo is he can perform both roles in the double pivot. You can use him as the deeper 6 who takes the ball off the defence due to his press-resistance. Or slightly higher up as his ball-carrying & ball progression is good. Top defensive work in both roles.

