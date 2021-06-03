Netherlands 2-2 Scotland: Player ratings as Memphis Depay spares Dutch blushes | International Friendlies 2021 

A late goal from Memphis Depay helped the Netherlands crawl to a 2-2 draw with Scotland in an international friendly fixture.

Both sides used the game as a warm-up for their Euro 2020 sojourn. The Netherlands have been drawn in Group C alongside Austria, North Macedonia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, Scotland have been drawn with England, Czech Republic and Croatia in Group D.

A quick start to the game saw Scotland go ahead in just the 11th minute when Jack Hendry converted from the edge of the box.

Memphis Depay equalized for the Netherlands just six minutes later with a rifled shot into the bottom corner. The two sides did not muster too many more goalscoring opportunities in a first half that ended level.

Scotland reclaimed their lead when Kevin Nisbet converted from Andrew Robertson's cross just past the hour mark.

Just when it seemed like the Scots were going to claim a famous win, Memphis Depay equalized from a spectacular free-kick with just a minute to go.

Up next for the Netherlands will be another friendly with Georgia, while Scotland will take on Luxembourg.

Here is a rundown of how each of the Netherlands players fared.

Netherlands Player Ratings against Scotland

Tim Krul - 5/10

The Dutch goalkeeper could do nothing about either goal, although he would have been rankled to have conceded with the only two shots on target he faced.

Owen Wijndal - 6/10

The 21-year-old contributed to the Netherlands attack with his bursting runs forward, although he was caught out of position on occasion.

Matthijs de Ligt - 5.5/10

De Ligt was not called into action too much due to his side's dominance. He, however, received a first-half yellow card for a cynical challenge.

Stefan de Vrij - 5/10

The Inter Milan man was the leader of the Netherlands defense but he did not do enough to prevent Scotland from scoring two goals.

Jurrien Timber - 6/10

The 19-year-old gave an assured display on what was his international debut. There were moments of panic but it was an overall commendable performance from the Ajax teenager.

Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

Dumfries was one of the Netherlands' brightest sparks down the right flank from his position as a wing-back.

Frenkie de Jong - 5/10

The Barcelona man lasted just half an hour on the field before making way for Davy Klassen.

Georgino Wijnaldum - 6.5/10

Wijnaldum also made way for Ryan Gravenberch in the 31st minute but the Liverpool man made a telling contribution by providing the assist for Depay's first goal.

Marten de Roon - 5.5/10

Marten de Roon was just one of five Dutch players to last the 90 minutes but the Atalanta man did not make too much of an impact in the game.

Memphis Depay - 9/10

Memphis Depay starred with a brace

Memphis Depay has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent months and the Lyon man showcased his abilities with a well-taken brace. His equalizing free-kick highlighted his impressive technique.

Wout Weghorst - 5/10

Wout Weghorst did not really impose himself as the focal point of the Netherlands attack. He failed to take his opportunity, with several quality forwards like Quincy Promes, Donyell Malen and Luuk de Jong on the sidelines.

Substitutes

Ryan Gravenberch - 5.5/10

Gravenberch came on with an hour to go but did not make his presence felt during his time on the field.

Davy Klassen - 5/10

The Ajax captain was significantly below his usual best and did not perform at the levels expected of him.

Patrick van Aanholt - 5/10

The Crystal Palace man came on with 20 minutes to go but struggled like most of his teammates.

Quincy Promes - 5/10

He replaced the ineffective Weghorst in the 69th minute but there was no noticeable change in the Netherlands attack.

Steven Berghuis - 5/10

Berghuis was not given much room to offer any meaningful contribution in the 20 minutes he spent on the field.

Luuk de Jong - 5/10

The Sevilla man came on with five minutes to go and barely had a touch of the ball.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar