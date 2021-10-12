Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar: Netherlands Player ratings as Memphis Depay guides Oranje to huge win | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Netherlands have all but secured their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Gibraltar 6-0 on matchday eight of the qualifiers.

A brace from Memphis Depay coupled with goals from Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Arnaut Danjuma and Donyell Malen helped the Oranje secure a resounding victory.

Looking to make amends for their unconvincing performance in Latvia last week, Louis van Gaal's side upped the ante on home soil. In the process, they consolidated their place at the top of Group G.

With 19 points in the bag, the Netherlands are two clear of Norway, whom they meet in their final game next month. Should they win their ninth match, a draw would be enough to confirm their spot in Qatar next year.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Netherlands in the game:

Justin Bijlow - 7/10

The Netherlands custodian had a comfortable game, as Gibraltar never threatened offensively. Bijlow's ball distribution was good on the night.

Denzel Dumfries - 8/10

The youngster put in a lively performance in attack, capping it off with a goal as his importance to the Netherlands team continues to grow.

OnsOranje @OnsOranje #NEDGIB 4-0! Op aangeven van Noa Lang kopt Denzel Dumfries de bal binnen. #WCQ2022 4-0! Op aangeven van Noa Lang kopt Denzel Dumfries de bal binnen.#WCQ2022 #NEDGIB https://t.co/AiYxYYTCV8

Stefan de Vrij - 7.5/10

He won a penalty for the Netherlands in the first half, and went to produce a stoic performance in defence. The Inter Milan star looked to initiate attacks from the deep, registering six accurate long balls on the night.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

The Netherlands captain got his team underway with a fine header in the ninth minute, also putting in an assured display at the back. His strike was his international goal in almost three years.

Sacha Pisani @Sachk0 Van Dijk with his first international goal for Netherlands since March 2019 🇳🇱 #WCQ Van Dijk with his first international goal for Netherlands since March 2019 🇳🇱 #WCQ https://t.co/TKv6ZdTVZl

Daley Blind - 7.5/10

He constantly stationed himself high up the field and added to the attacking threat posed by the Netherlands. Blind completed three key passes on the night.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7/10

Wijnaldum tested Gibraltar in the first half with plenty of shots, but none of them found the back of the net. Nevertheless, it was a good overall performance from the PSG star.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

It was not the best of nights for the midfield maestro, who struggled to impose himself in the match. He didn't win any of his ground duels, and lost possession ten times.

Davy Klaassen - 7.5/10

He very nearly bagged a goal for the second game running, but VAR showed that the ball didn't cross the line. Nevertheless, it was another impressive outing from Klaassen, who bagged an assist on the night.

Steven Berghuis - 7/10

Berghuis linked up well with Depay and other Netherlands attackers, causing Gibraltar plenty of problems with his movements. But he didn't pose a direct threat.

Memphis Depay - 10/10

Most of his action came during a crazy first half, when he assisted Van Dijk for the opener. After missing a penalty, Depay struck twice, including one from 12 yards. Depay bagged a second assist after the break in a stellar peformance.

Goal @goal Most goals in European World Cup qualifying: Memphis Depay 🇳🇱Most assists in European World Cup qualifying: Memphis Depay 🇳🇱👉🦁👈 Most goals in European World Cup qualifying: Memphis Depay 🇳🇱Most assists in European World Cup qualifying: Memphis Depay 🇳🇱👉🦁👈 https://t.co/qLChbqAo2F

Noa Lang - 8/10

The 22-year-old picked up a fine assist for Dumfries, and was generally impressive on the flanks. His imperious skills has his fans drawing parallels with a certain Neymar's.

Ratings of Netherlands' substitutes against Gibraltar

Donyell Malen - 7.5/10

He came off the bench to score the sixth goal for the Netherlands in the dying embers of the game.

Ballon Rond @ballonrondfc Le meilleur joueur du monde, Donyell Malen !

Le meilleur joueur du monde, Donyell Malen !

https://t.co/zvAL7TRzdY

Wout Weghorst - 7/10

It was a decent cameo from him, which Weghorst capped off with an assist to Danjuma.

Also Read

Arnaut Danjuma - 7/10

Back in the side after three years, Danjuma marked the occasion with a goal against Gibraltar.

Edited by Bhargav