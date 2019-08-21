×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Netherlands announce provisional squad for September Euro Qualifiers; Veltman included, Tete snubbed

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
34   //    21 Aug 2019, 21:00 IST

Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final
Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

What's the story?

The Netherlands has announced an initial 29-man squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Germany and Estonia.

In case you didn't know...

The former Euro winners are placed third in Group C of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers after winning one and losing the other of their opening two matches.

UEFA Nations League commitments in June had seen the Dutch playing just 2 matches, while the rest of the members in Group C played 3 or more matches.

The heart of the matter...

Dutch manager Roald Koeman has added uncapped PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Mallen, and has also recalled Ajax defender Joel Veltman. Lyon full-back Kenny Tete is the biggest name to miss out on the squad after being relegated to the substitution bench in his first two Ligue 1 matches.

Koeman has added all the 23 players that were part of the Dutch squad that played in the UEFA Nations League final against Portugal.

The 29-man provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ), Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter)

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Advertisement

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Steven Bergwijn (PSV); Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Donyell Malen (PSV), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Ajax), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)


What's next?

The Netherlands will play their first match against Germany on 6th September at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, followed by a trip to A. Le Coq Arena to play Estonia on the 9th in Tallinn, Estonia.

Tags:
European Qualifiers Germany Football Netherlands Football Virgil van Dijk Frenkie de Jong Ronald Koeman
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 4
FT CZE MON
3 - 0
 Czech Republic vs Montenegro
FT BUL KOS
2 - 3
 Bulgaria vs Kosovo
FT UKR LUX
1 - 0
 Ukraine vs Luxembourg
FT SER LIT
4 - 1
 Serbia vs Lithuania
FT REP GIB
2 - 0
 Republic of Ireland vs Gibraltar
FT DEN GEO
5 - 1
 Denmark vs Georgia
FT SPA SWE
3 - 0
 Spain vs Sweden
FT MAL ROM
0 - 4
 Malta vs Romania
FT FAR NOR
0 - 2
 Faroe Islands vs Norway
FT POL ISR
4 - 0
 Poland vs Israel
FT LAT SLO
0 - 5
 Latvia vs Slovenia
FT NOR AUS
1 - 4
 North Macedonia vs Austria
FT KAZ SAN
4 - 0
 Kazakhstan vs San Marino
FT AZE SLO
1 - 5
 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
FT GER EST
8 - 0
 Germany vs Estonia
FT BEL NOR
0 - 1
 Belarus vs Northern Ireland
FT HUN WAL
1 - 0
 Hungary vs Wales
FT ICE TUR
2 - 1
 Iceland vs Turkey
FT AND FRA
0 - 4
 Andorra vs France
FT ALB MOL
2 - 0
 Albania vs Moldova
FT RUS CYP
1 - 0
 Russia vs Cyprus
FT BEL SCO
3 - 0
 Belgium vs Scotland
FT LIE FIN
0 - 2
 Liechtenstein vs Finland
FT ITA BOS
2 - 1
 Italy vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
FT GRE ARM
2 - 3
 Greece vs Armenia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us