Netherlands announce provisional squad for September Euro Qualifiers; Veltman included, Tete snubbed

Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

What's the story?

The Netherlands has announced an initial 29-man squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Germany and Estonia.

In case you didn't know...

The former Euro winners are placed third in Group C of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers after winning one and losing the other of their opening two matches.

UEFA Nations League commitments in June had seen the Dutch playing just 2 matches, while the rest of the members in Group C played 3 or more matches.

The heart of the matter...

Dutch manager Roald Koeman has added uncapped PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Mallen, and has also recalled Ajax defender Joel Veltman. Lyon full-back Kenny Tete is the biggest name to miss out on the squad after being relegated to the substitution bench in his first two Ligue 1 matches.

Koeman has added all the 23 players that were part of the Dutch squad that played in the UEFA Nations League final against Portugal.

The 29-man provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ), Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter)

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Steven Bergwijn (PSV); Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Donyell Malen (PSV), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Ajax), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

What's next?

The Netherlands will play their first match against Germany on 6th September at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, followed by a trip to A. Le Coq Arena to play Estonia on the 9th in Tallinn, Estonia.