Netherlands vs Austria Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 15 of UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 as they take on Austria in another Group C encounter at the Amsterdam Arena on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this year and will be intent on proving a point in this fixture.

Austria were handed a temporary setback against North Macedonia but bounced back admirably to secure a 3-1 victory. With Marko Aranautovic serving a ban, however, the other stalwarts in the team will have to step up in what is set to be a difficult encounter.

The Netherlands seemed to be in cruise control with their 2-0 half-time lead against Ukraine last week but were shocked by a sensational comeback. Denzel Dumfries spared the Oranje's blushed on the day and the Netherlands will have to be wary of an upset in this fixture.

Netherlands vs Austria Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have a mediocre record against Austria and have won eight matches out of a total of 18 matches played between the two teams. Austria have managed six victories against the Netherlands and can potentially trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2016 and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for the Netherlands. Georginio Wijnaldum scored a goal on the day and will want to make his mark yet again this week.

Netherlands form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Austria form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Netherlands vs Austria: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Austria take on the Netherlands this week

Austria do not have a particularly glittering record at the Euros and have never moved past the group stage. Marcel Sabitzer is Austria's chief creative force and has registered eight goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season.

The Netherlands have won their last six games against Austria and have scored an impressive 21 goals in the process. Austria have managed seven goals in these matches and will look to be more robust this week.

BREAKING: Marko Arnautovic has been banned for one #AUT game after insulting a player during win over #MKD | #Euro2020 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 16, 2021

Frenkie de Jong has shown tremendous improvement as a well-rounded player over the past year and is a key cog in the Netherlands midfield. De Jong has scored seven goals for Barcelona this season and can potentially be a goal threat against Austria.

Memphis Depay and managed 26 goals and 22 assists in 65 matches for the Netherlands and is their talisman at the moment. The Dutch striker is yet to find the back of the net at Euro 2020 and will look to transform his goalscoring fortunes against Austria.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi