Netherlands vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Netherlands face off against the Czech Republic in the round 16 fixture of UEFA Euro 2020 at the Puskás Stadium in Budapest on Sunday.

Oranje were dominant in the group stage, winning all three of their games and finishing as the top-scoring side. They also kept clean sheets against Austria and North Macedonia.

Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum have been in great form for them and could prove to be the go-to players in this all-important clash.

The Czech Republic finished third in group D after dropping points in their final two group stage fixtures post their opening victory over Scotland.

Also See: Top 5 national teams with the most fans in the world

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 11 times across all competitions with the Czechs winning five games compared to the three Dutch victories. Three games have been drawn between the two sides, one of those draws being the only friendly match played between the two nations.

The bulk of their meetings have come in European Championship or World Cup qualifiers but these sides have squared off a couple of times in the Euro finals as well. The Netherlands won the group stage game 1-0 in the 2000 edition while the Czech Republic won 3-2 in 2004, overturning a two-goal deficit.

When we met for the last time with @OnsOranje. EURO 2016 qualification, October 13, 2015, Amsterdam.



🇳🇱 2:3 🇨🇿 Goals: 70. Huntelaar, 83. Van Persie - 24. Kadeřábek, 35. Šural (🙏🏻♥️), 66. Van Persie og. pic.twitter.com/7aaaqAIpIz — Czech Football National Team (@ceskarepre_eng) June 23, 2021

Netherlands form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Czech Republic form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Team News

Netherlands

Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong has become the latest casualty for Frank de Boer's Dutch side. He picked up a knee injury in training and is ruled out for the remainder of the competition after making two brief appearances from the bench.

Luuk de Jong will leave our camp because of a knee injury.



Get well soon, @LuukdeJong9! 🧡



📝🇳🇱 https://t.co/Dq7ozH8wYf. — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 23, 2021

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek had to withdraw from the squad right ahead of the competition on account of a hip injury. Virgil Van Dijk continues to recover from a knee injury and will have to cheer his teammates from the stands.

Injuries: Luuk de Jong

Suspension: None

Doubtful: None

Czech Republic

Lukas Provod missed the last group stage game against England due to injury and misses the next game as well. Jan Bořil picked up back-to-back yellow cards against Croatia and England, as a result, is suspended for the game. Ondřej Kúdela continues to serve his 10-match sanction.

Injuries: Lukas Provod

Suspension: Jan Bořil, Ondřej Kúdela

Doubtful: None

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Maarten Stekelenburg; Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt; Georginio Wijnaldum; Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

Czech Republic predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celutska, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kadeřábek; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lucas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jantko; Patrik Schick

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Prediction

The Netherlands have emerged as one of the dark horses for the European Championship thanks to their impressive performances so far, though they haven't been tested properly yet.

The Czech Republic have struggled in front of goal, with two of their three strikes coming in the first game. We do not expect them to cause any particular problems for the in-form Dutch side.

The Netherlands should be able to secure passage into the quarter-finals and the odds of a third-straight clean sheet for them also look good at the moment.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-0 Czech Republic.

Edited by Shardul Sant