Netherlands vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

The international break features a set of intriguing friendlies this weekend as the Netherlands lock horns with Denmark on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Denmark finished at the top of Group F in their World Cup qualification campaign and will look to find their best team ahead of the competition. The Danes suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Scotland in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

The Netherlands also managed a first-place finish in their group and have been in impressive form this year. The Oranje eased past Norway in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Netherlands vs Denmark Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have a good record against Denmark and have won 12 out of 29 matches played between the two teams. Denmark have managed eight victories against the Dutch and could trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two European giants took place in 2012 and ended in a shock 1-0 victory for Denmark. The Netherlands have improved over the past year and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Netherlands form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Denmark form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Netherlands vs Denmark Team News

The Netherlands have a strong squad

Netherlands

Cody Gakpo and Jurrien Timber are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. The Netherlands could experiment with their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cody Gakpo, Jurrien Timber

Suspended: None

Denmark need to win this game

Denmark

Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Denmark will need to name their strongest team for this match.

Injured: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Netherlands vs Denmark Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Blind; Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen; Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Arnaut Danjuma

Denmark Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson; Alexander Bah, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Jens Stryger Larsen

Netherlands vs Denmark Prediction

The Netherlands have excellent players in their ranks and have grown in stature over the past year. The likes of Frenkie de Jong and Virgil van Dijk have become stalwarts for the Oranje and will look to step up in this fixture.

Denmark are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and have troubled their opponents in the past. The Netherlands are the better team on paper, however, and hold an upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Denmark

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi