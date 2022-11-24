Netherlands vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with another round of matches this week as Ecuador lock horns with Louis van Gaal's impressive Netherlands side at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday.

Netherlands vs Ecuador Preview

Ecuador are currently in second place in Group A and have made a good start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. The South American outfit eased past Qatar by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will face a more formidable opponent in this fixture.

The Netherlands are at the top of their group at the moment and passed their first test against Senegal with two late goals. The Oranje have a good squad at their disposal and will need to put their best foot forward this week.

Netherlands vs Ecuador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Netherlands have a good record against Ecuador and have won one out of the two matches that have been played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

The two previous matches between Ecuador and the Netherlands were friendlies played in 2006 and 2014 and produced only three goals between them.

The Netherlands have lost only two of their last 14 World Cup matches against South American opponents, with their previous such defeat coming against Brazil in 1994.

Ecuador have won only two of their seven World Cup matches against European teams, with their previous such victory coming against Poland in 2006.

Ecuador have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven matches in all competitions.

The Netherlands have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four games in the FIFA World Cup - their longest such run in the competition.

Netherlands vs Ecuador Prediction

The Netherlands were given a scare by Senegal in their previous game but managed to secure victory towards the end of the match. The Oranje could potentially top their group with a victory in this fixture and will be intent on proving their mettle.

Ecuador can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off positive results against big names in the past. The Netherlands are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Ecuador

Netherlands vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Netherlands to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Enner Valencia to score - Yes

