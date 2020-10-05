Netherlands vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

The international break is set to begin this week with Mexico taking on an impressive Netherlands outfit at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday. The Dutch have a formidable squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Frank de Boer was appointed as the Netherland's new head coach last week and this friendly offers the former player with an excellent opportunity to experiment with this team. The Netherlands have a host of technically gifted players and will want to win this game.

Mexico have been in excellent form in the CONCACAF Nations League but will be up against a much stronger side this week. The likes of Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano can be lethal on their day and will offer Mexico plenty of hope in this game.

Netherlands vs Mexico Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have played only four games against Mexico since the turn of the century and have won three matches against El Tri. Mexico did win the previous match between the two sides in 2014 by a 3-2 margin and will want to replicate the result in this week's fixture.

The Netherlands have transformed as a team over the past few years and will want to prove a point in this game. The likes of Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have excelled for the Oranje and will play pivotal roles in this game.

Netherlands form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Mexico form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Netherlands vs Mexico Team News

De Ligt is currently injured

Netherlands

The Netherlands have a strong squad and will be able to avail the services of most of their big-name stars in this game. Matthijs de Ligt is currently injured and is ruled out of this game.

Injured: Matthijs de Ligt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Raul Jimenez is in excellent form

Mexico

Mexico are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up for this game. Tata Martino has a number of options to choose from and will rely on Mexico's potent attacking combination to pull off an upset this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Netherlands vs Mexico Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jasper Cillessen; Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Joel Veltman, Hans Hateboer; Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong; Quincy Promes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Steven Bergwijn; Luuk de Jong

Mexico Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Gonzalez; Luis Rodriguez, Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga; Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera; Jesus Corona, Rodolfo Pizarro, Hirving Lozano; Raul Jimenez

Netherlands vs Mexico Prediction

The Netherlands have a formidable side and will want to introduce the younger members of the squad in this game. Frank de Boer will want to experiment with his formation in this game and is likely to give the likes of Donyell Malan and Teun Koopmeiners an opportunity against a talented side.

Mexico will view this game as an excellent opportunity to test their team. Raul Jimenez and Jesus Corona have been excellent for Mexico over the past year and may well be able to pull off a heist in this game.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-2 Mexico

