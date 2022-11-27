Netherlands vs Qatar Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 36 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Netherlands will square off against Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium in their final group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

Netherlands are at the top of the Group A table, thanks to a win and a draw from the opening two games of the competition. They have four points to their name and even a draw would suffice for them to secure a place in the knockout stages, though they will be looking to sign off for the group stage with a win.

Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup this year as they fell to their second defeat in as many games against Senegal on Friday. One positive they took home from that 3-1 defeat was that Mohammed Muntari scored the host nation's first-ever goal at the FIFA World Cup.

They have been eliminated from the competition but will be looking to put in a solid performance in front of their fans before signing off and could spoil the Netherlands' party.

Netherlands vs Qatar Head-to-Head stats

The two teams will meet for the first time on Tuesday. Netherlands have a 100% record against Asian teams in the World Cup, scoring 11 goals while conceding just once in four games.

Their last Asian opponent at the World Cup was Australia, whom they met in the group stage in 2014. They recorded a 3-2 win in that game. Qatar will be facing a European opponent for the first time in the World Cup.

Netherlands form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Qatar form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Netherlands vs Qatar: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

The Oranje have an impressive record at the World Cup and have made it to the knockout stages every single time they have participated in it. They failed to qualify for the competition in 2018 and will be looking to make up for it by making it into the knockout stages this time around as group winners.

Qatar have conceded five goals in two games thus far and the Netherlands will be looking to continue their goalscoring form against the hosts.

Qatar only have their pride to play for in this game and they will be looking to put in a great performance in front of their fans against the 2010 runners-up. If they lose in this game, they will become the first host nation to lose all three group stage games in the FIFA World Cup.

