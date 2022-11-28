Netherlands vs Qatar Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Qatar take on Louis van Gaal's Netherlands side in a Group A encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday.

Netherlands vs Qatar Preview

Qatar became the first team to crash out of the 2022 World Cup last week and have largely failed to turn up in the tournament. The hosts did give a good account of themselves against Senegal but will be up against a formidable test in this match.

The Netherlands have also flattered to deceive at the World Cup and were visibly second-best in their 1-1 draw against Ecuador. The Oranje remain the favorites to top their group and will be unhappy with anything less than a victory this week.

Netherlands vs Qatar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Qatar have never played an official game against the Netherlands in their history and will be looking to surprise the Oranje this week.

The Netherlands have won all four games against teams from Asia in the FIFA World Cup, scoring a total of 11 games and conceding only one goal in these matches.

This is the Netherlands' fourth match against a host nation in the FIFA World Cup - they have won two of their three such matches in the competition so far.

The Netherlands have lost their final game in the group stage in only one of their eight participations, last suffering such a defeat against Scotland in 1978.

Qatar have lost both their matches so far - no host nation has ever lost all three of its matches so far in World Cup history.

The Netherlands have managed only four shots on target at the World Cup this year but have scored three goals from these four attempts.

Netherlands vs Qatar Prediction

The Netherlands have a well-rounded squad but have not been in impressive form at the World Cup this year. The Oranje were largely outplayed by Ecuador last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Qatar have struggled to impose themselves in their own backyard and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. The Netherlands are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar

Netherlands vs Qatar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Netherlands

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Netherlands to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Cody Gakpo to score - Yes

