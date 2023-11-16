Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023

The Netherlands will host the Republic of Ireland at the Johann Cruijff Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have had a shaky start to life under head coach Ronald Koeman in his second stint in charge but remain on course to secure a spot in Euro 2024. They picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Greece in their last match, with team captain Virgil van Dijk scoring the game-winner from the penalty spot in additional time after Wout Weghorst had previously squandered an effort from the spot.

The Netherlands sit second in their group with 12 points from six games and can book their place in the final tournament next year with maximum points on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland have struggled for results in the European qualifiers and will be hoping for a playoff spot with automatic qualification an impossibility. They thrashed Gibraltar 4-0 in their last game with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Brighton & Hove Albion teenage striker Evan Ferguson.

Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between the Netherlands and Ireland. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors have kept just two clean sheets in their last nine games in this fixture.

Ireland have the second-worst defensive record in Group B so far with a goal concession tally of nine.

Oranje were ranked seventh in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 51 places above their midweek opponents.

Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

Holland have won three of their last four games after losing four of their five prior. They have lost three of their last four matches on home soil and will be looking to put out a much better showing in front of their home fans this weekend.

Ireland's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should, however, see the hosts come out on top here.

Prediction: Netherlands 3-0 Republic of Ireland

Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: The Netherlands to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)