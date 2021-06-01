Netherlands vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

With one eye on the upcoming Euro 2020 competition, the Netherlands and Scotland will face off in Portugal in an international friendly on Wednesday.

The Netherlands ended their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a second-place finish in Group C, accumulating 19 points from eight games.

Netherlands manager Frank De Boer announced his final 26-man squad for the tournament a few days back.

The Oranje will be without the services of Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk, who missed almost the entire 2020-21 campaign due to an injury. Georginio Wijnaldum will replace him as the captain.

Meanwhile, Scotland manager Steve Clarke took the option of revealing the full 26-man squad almost two weeks ago, far in advance of the 1 June deadline.

Scotland will feature the likes of Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, Arsenal's Kieran Tierney and Manchester United's Scott McTominay at Euro 2020.

Netherlands vs Scotland Head-to-Head

The Netherlands and Scotland have played against each other 19 times so far. The Netherlands have won nine games, while Scotland have emerged victorious in six clashes. Four games have ended in a draw.

The last meeting between the two sides was on 9 November 2017 in an international friendly. The game ended 1-0 in favor of the Dutch, Memphis Depay's strike in the 40th minute proving to be the solitary goal of the game.

Netherlands form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Scotland form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Netherlands vs Scotland Team News

Netherlands

Goalkeeper Jasper Cilessen recently tested positive for COVID-19, which rules out his participation on Wednesday. Virgil van Dijk is not available as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Jasper Cilessen

On Wednesday night, our #EURO2020 preparations continue in Faro, with a warm-up match against the Netherlands.



Get ready for the encounter with our match preview.#NEDSCOhttps://t.co/LSgIj7DSeM — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 31, 2021

Scotland

Scotland have no injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Netherlands vs Scotland Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Denzel Dumfries, Matthis De Ligt, Stefan De Vrij, Nathan Ake; Giorginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie De Jong; Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Memphis Depay; Luuk De Jong

Scotland Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Marshall; Grant Hanley, Liam Cooper, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Andrew Robertson; Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes

Netherlands vs Scotland Prediction

The Dutch national side have the right blend of experience and youth. Matthis De Ligt and Stefan De Vrij's presence at the back makes them defensively formidable, while in-form Memphis Depay is expected to bag a few goals at the Euros.

The Oranje will be the favorites going into Wednesday's international friendly clash with Scotland on the back of their superior starting XI.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Scotland

