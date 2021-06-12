Netherlands vs Ukraine Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 7 of UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands play the first game of their UEFA Euro 2020 campaign this weekend as they take on Ukraine at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday. The Netherlands have not been at their best in recent years and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Ukraine have been fairly impressive in recent months and can potentially pack a punch on their day. Andriy Shevchenko's side thrashed Cyprus a 4-0 margin last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are the strongest team in Group C but will need to prove their mettle this weekend. The Oranje have impressive players in their ranks and cannot afford a debacle in their first game of the competition.

Netherlands vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have a good record against Ukraine and have won one out of two games played between the two teams. Ukraine have never defeated the Netherlands in an official fixture and will want to create history this weekend.

The previous match between the two European outfits took place in 2010 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Ukraine have shown tremendous improvement over the past few years and can potentially trouble their opponents in this fixture.

Netherlands form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Ukraine form guide: W-W-D-D-D

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Netherlands vs Ukraine: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Depay has been excellent for the Netherlands

Memphis Depay is the Netherlands' talisman going into UEFA Euro 2020 and has scored seven goals in his last seven games for Oranje. The Lyon striker has scored 20 goals in Ligue 1 this season and is currently in the form of his life.

The Netherlands have failed to win only one of their 12 opening games at the Euros, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Denmark at Euro 2012. The Dutch shockingly failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and have plenty of work to do going into this competition.

With seven goals and five assists in all competitions for Barcelona, the Netherlands' midfield lynchpin Frenkie de Jong has enjoyed his most prolific season yet as a professional footballer. De Jong is one of his side's most important players and will have to be at his best at UEFA Euro 2020.

With the delayed European Championship set to take place this evening, we take a look at Euro 2012 hosts Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EN7Dn0QmAR — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) June 11, 2021

Ukraine, on the other hand, registered their first-ever victory against Spain in the UEFA Nations League last year and will be looking to create another piece of history against the Netherlands. The away side has failed to find the back of the net in its last five games at the Euros, however, and will need to be clinical against a strong Dutch outfit.

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko is his nation's most prolific goalscorer of all time with 48 goals and will coach the side for the first time in a major international tournament. The Netherlands are a formidable opponent, however, and some of Shevchenko's skills will have to rub off on his players ahead of this match.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi