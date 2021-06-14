Euro 2020: Denzel Dumfries shines as The Netherlands edge five-goal thriller against Ukraine

The Netherlands started their Euro 2020 campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Ukraine. Frank de Boer's side started the game brightly and created a flurry of goalscoring opportunities during the first-half.

However, Ukraine's resolute defense made sure they went into halftime on level terms. While the Dutch dominated the proceedings in the first-half, Ukraine were able to catch them out on the break on multiple occasions and had some decent opportunities to score themselves.

Frank de Boer's side finally broke the deadlock in the second half courtesy of a wonderful strike by skipper Georginio Wijnaldum. Wout Weghorst doubled the advantage for the Dutch side just six minutes later and it looked like the Oranjes would see out the match with ease.

However, two quickfire goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuck brought the Ukrainian side on level terms. Just when it seemed as if the Dutch might have to settle for a single point, Denzel Dumfries came in with a clutch goal and fired his side ahead with a wonderful header past the Ukrainian goalkeeper.

The Netherlands will be looking to continue their winning run when they face Austria on Thursday.

Electric Denzel Dumfries steals the limelight with an inspiring performance for The Netherlands

Denzel Dumfries scored the last-gasp winner for The Netherlands against Ukraine

Denzel Dumfries was arguably the best player on the pitch for the Dutch side. The Dutchman missed a couple of easy goalscoring chances in the first-half but redeemed himself in the second-half by scoring the winning header five minutes from time. His goal helped The Netherlands bag three crucial points. Dumfries also played an important part in the other two goals.

Dumfries was a constant attacking threat down the Dutch right-hand side and caused the Ukrainian defense all kinds of problems throughout the 90 minutes.

The 25-year-old full-back was always on the hunt to drive into the opposition box with the ball and delivered some dangerous low crosses across the six-yard box. His determination to get into the box rewarded him with his first-ever goal for his national side.

Dumfries is set to be an important part of this Dutch side during Euro 2020 and will be a player to watch after his man-of-the-match performance yesterday against Ukraine.

