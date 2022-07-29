Create
“Never worth that”, “They’re bending us over” – Manchester United fans react to news that Red Devils have not given up on signing transfer target this summer

Jack Spedding
Modified Jul 29, 2022 07:32 PM IST

Manchester United fans have expressed their concerns over the reported price tag being quoted by Ajax for their winger Antony.

According to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils have not given up hope of signing the highly-rated 22-year-old winger. This is despite Ajax valuing the forward at €80 million.

#mufc have not given up on Antony, despite Ajax's €80 million [£67 million] valuation. [@samuelluckhurst]

The winger thrived during his two seasons under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at the Eredivise champions. He scored 22 times and provided 20 assists in 78 appearances.

However, the Brazilian international still has three years left on his contract with Ajax. Moreover, the Dutch giants have already sold a whole host of first-team stars this summer. Hence, they will be determined to keep their winger for the upcoming season.

United have made three signings this summer following a disastrous campaign last term. However, they are in desperate need of a revamp in attack, especially on the right wing.

Antony would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to Ten Hag's side. However, supporters have expressed concerns over the prospect of being ripped off by Godenzonen. They took to Twitter to make their opinions clear on the potential blockbuster transfer:

@UnitedStandMUFC @samuelluckhurst It’s too much
@UnitedStandMUFC @samuelluckhurst Never worth that
@UnitedStandMUFC @samuelluckhurst They’re bending us over and we’re letting them
@UnitedStandMUFC @samuelluckhurst Not worth it.
@UnitedStandMUFC @samuelluckhurst Not even worth the fuss lol.
@UnitedStandMUFC @samuelluckhurst Please get sesko first!

Pundit warns Manchester United against signing £55 million striker this summer

According to The Mail, the 20-time English champions have joined the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko. The Austrian club will not sell him for less than £55 million.

The highly-rated 19-year-old striker has scored 12 times in 38 appearances for his side, but is also known for his impressive physical attributes.

However, former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Manchester United not to spend so much money on a relatively unknown prospect. While the pundit recognized that the Red Devils are in desperate need of a centre-forward, Agbonlahor told Football Insider:

“They’ve got young players in Sancho, Rashford – they’ll be hoping for a better season. I just feel like they need an experienced striker who is in their prime right now. Someone like Gabriel Jesus would have been perfect. They’ve missed out on him."

He added:

“It’s a difficult situation for Man United as there isn’t a great deal of options out there, but I wouldn’t be paying £55million for a 19-year-old. It’s a lot of money for an inexperienced player. They need someone who can come in and hit the ground running.”
Manchester United football director John Murtough met Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko's representative last week, according to The Manchester Evening News. dlvr.it/SVjJ1c

Edited by Aditya Singh

