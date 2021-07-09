New Barcelona signing forced to take 30% pay cut due to club's financial troubles - Reports

Barcelona have had to cut down on the wages of their latest signing Memphis Depay. The Dutch forward joined the Catalan giants in the ongoing summer transfer window on a free deal from Lyon.

Depay and Barcelona initially agreed upon a €7 million-a-year contract for two seasons. However, as per reports in Goal, Barcelona have had to reduce Memphis' salary by 30% to €5 million-a-year due to their financial troubles and the player has accepted the revised terms.

Barcelona have to free up funds and cut costs in order to balance their books and be allowed to complete new deals.

Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal have all moved to Barcelona this summer along with Memphis.

Garcia, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City, has also been forced to take a pay cut, the report states. The defender agreed on personal terms with the club in January but after new president Joan Laporta's election, he had to accept the new terms.

Everything is on track with Lionel Messi contract: Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi is currently a free agent. His salary might be a tad costly, but he’s half decent and might be worth a punt. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 1, 2021

Barcelona are also involved in contract negotiations over a new deal with Lionel Messi. The Argentine talisman's contract with Barcelona ran down on 30th June and the two parties are yet to reach an agreement on a new one.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently revealed that 'everything is on track' with respect to Messi's new contract. Laporta stressed that the club is trying to work on a deal that would work best for both the parties involved.

“We want him to stay and Leo wants to stay, everything is on track, we have the theme of Fair Play, we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties,” Laporta told Onda Cero (via Marca).

“I would like to announce his stay, but in these moments, I cannot say it because we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties,” he added.

