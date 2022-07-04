“New benchwarmer”, “Flopping sadly” – Rival fans label Manchester City signing as ‘bad move’ for ‘average player

Rival fans have mocked Manchester City for signing Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, who they feel will be a mere bench warmer for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Cityzens announced they had completed the signing of the 26-year-old defensive midfielder on a six-year-contract. The Guardian report that the Yorkshire club will receive an initial £42 million.

Phillips, who played 234 times for his boyhood club, is a regular starter for Gareth Southgate's England side and will likely be a direct replacement for City legend Fernandinho, who left the club earlier this summer.

However, the holding midfielder may find it difficult to get as much game time as he did at Leeds, with Spanish star Rodri generally considered one of the world's best in his position.

Phillips only played 23 times last season due to numerous injury problems. The midfielder is now City's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Fans of rival teams took to Twitter to dismiss Manchester City's new big money signing:

Sam @sam96119956 @ManCity @Kalvinphillips New bench warmer for city, wrong move for him I my opinion cos he’s not getting game time in that team at the minute @ManCity @Kalvinphillips New bench warmer for city, wrong move for him I my opinion cos he’s not getting game time in that team at the minute

Kalvin Phillips "delighted" to join Manchester City

The holding midfielder has been given the number 4 shirt at the Etihad Stadium and when speaking to Manchester City's official website, he couldn't hide his delight about the prospect of playing for Pep Guardiola.

Phillips was full of praise for his new boss, as he claimed:

“I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City. City have again proved to the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world.

“To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of a such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about. City are a world-class Club with world-class staff and facilities and it’s a dream come true to have joined the Club.

“Now I can’t wait to get started and to look to try and help the team to go on and achieve more success.”

Phillips has previously played under Marcelo Bielsa, who Guardiola has often cited as an influence on his managerial career. The player started every game for England during last year's European Championship campaign as they reached the final and he will be hopeful of playing in the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far