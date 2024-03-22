New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with an impressive New England Revolution side in an important encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Preview

New England Revolution are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The Revs slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are in 10th place in th eleague table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side edged CF Montreal to a 4-3 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a slight edge over Chicago Fire and have won six out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's five victories.

The last five matches between New England Revolution and Chicago Fire in the MLS have ended in draws - this is only the fifth time such a run has taken place in the history of the competition.

New England Revolution have started an MLS campaign with four consecutive defeats for the first time since a run of five matches in 2001.

Chicago Fire were down by a 3-1 margin in the 83rd minute against CF Montreal before they pulled off a comeback victory - the latest comeback of two goals or more in the history of the competition.

New England Revolution have conceded 10 goals in the MLS so far - the most they have conceded in their first four matches of a season in the club's history.

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New England Revolution have an impressive squad at their disposal but have failed to make their mark this season. The Revs have been shockingly poor this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Chicago Fire can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-1 Chicago Fire

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Cuypers to score - Yes