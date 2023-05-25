New England Revolution entertain Chicago Fire at the Gillette Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (May 27).

The hosts have dropped to fourth place after suffering setbacks in their last two games. New England lost to Inter Miami 2-1 and Philadelphia Union 3-0 away. Those defeats were preceded by an unexpected elimination from the US Open Cup by USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Four other teams could outstrip the Revs if they fail to win on Saturday, making the upcoming assignment crucial. However, their campaign has been impressive so far, with seven wins out of 14 games, drawing thrice. The sides’ last three clashes ended in stalemates.

Chicago, meanwhile, are through to the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup after dispatching Austin FC 2-0 on Thursday. However, their campaign in the top flight has not been equally exciting, with just three wins in 13 games, losing four and drawing six. They're 25th in the overall standings with 15 points.

The Fire parted ways with coach Ezra Hendrickson earlier this month, bringing former manager Franck Klopas on board to redress the situation. He's yet to win a game. They have been tasked with producing a better campaign than last season when they finished 25th and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Four of their last five clashes have ended in draws, with New England winning one.

New England have won once and drawn four times in their last five games against Chicago at home.

New England have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Chicago have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away games.

New England have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Chicago have won thrice, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: New England – L-L-L-W-D; Chicago – W-D-L-W-W.

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Prediction

The hosts’ leading lights in attack have been Bobby Wood, Carles Gil and Giacomo Vriomi, who boast three goals apiece. Wood has also delivered two assists.

Kei Kamara and Kacper Przybylko have been the leading attacking threats for the visitors, scoring four and three goals, respectively. New England are expected to win due to their better form and home advantage.

Prediction: New England 2-1 Chicago

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New England to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chicago Fire to score - Yes

