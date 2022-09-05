Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as the Red Devils get the better of the Gunners | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United put an end to Arsenal's winning streak with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 4).

The Red Devils were on a three-game winning run, while the visitors won their previous five outings coming into the game. A brace from Marcus Rashford and Antony's debut goal brought home a deserved three points despite Bukayo Saka equalizing in the second half.

Saka played a delicious through ball to Gabriel Martinelli, whose neat finish didn't count after Martin Odegaard was adjudged to have fouled Christian Eriksen in the buildup. The referee overturned the decision with the assistance of the VAR in the 13th minute.

Bruno Fernandes' persistence paid off when he found Jadon Sancho despite being fouled by Gabriel Magalhaes during a counterattack. The Englishman passed it to Marcus Rashford, who in turn picked out Antony. The €100 million forward was already on his heels and opened up his body to slot the ball behind the back of the net to complete a dream debut in front of the fans.

Arsenal started the second half on a high and nearly equalized through their No.7 Saka, who hit the upright from a miscued cross.

The winger found a way to tap the ball into an empty net after a calamitous error from Raphael Varane. The centre-back tried to play out from the back and lost the ball in the middle of the park to Odegaard. Gabriel Jesus tried to get a shot on after being fed by the Norwegian, but Diogo Dalot's tackle meant that the ball went straight into the path of Saka. The Englishman made it 1-1 in the 60th minute.

Arsenal were constantly pushing for the winner, but were caught out in a swift counterattack six minutes later. Fernandes produced a defence-splitting pass for Rashford. The forward made a quick run and reinstated Manchester United's lead in the 70th minute by scoring the third goal of the evening.

The Portugal international was once again in the thick of things with yet another sumptuous through ball to find Christian Eriksen. The Denmark international made a run behind Arsenal's defense and passed it to Rashford in a 2vs1 situation with Ramsdale, who stood there watching. Rashford showed composure to put the game beyond Arsenal's sights.

In a game where the margin of error was minute, the Gunners' defensive mistakes of not being aware of their surroundings came back to haunt them. We shall look at the player ratings from both teams.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea - 7/10:

David de Gea made a save off Martinelli in the first half, but he was not forced into action by Arsenal, who failed to test him more often than not. His distribution was on par and had a good game overall.

Diogo Dalot - 7.5/10:

Dalot was tasked with keeping Martinelli quiet and he did that to perfection by not giving a breather to the young attacker. The Portuguese also created an early chance for Eriksen and made three tackles as well. His form will be a big positive for Erik ten Hag.

Raphael Varane - 6/10:

Although Varane was culpable for Arsenal's goal, he negated numerous Arsenal attacks by using his physicality to good effect and winning numerous headers. He cleared the mess at the back by making five clearances.

Lisandro Martinez - 5/10:

Martinez looked shaky throughout the game as Saka and Jesus got the better of him. The Argentina international couldn't contain Saka, who looked threatening throughout the game. Similar to Varane, Martinez made four clearances.

Tyrell Malacia - 5.5/10:

Most of Arsenal's attacks came through the right side as Saka conveniently got the better of Malacia and Martinez on numerous occasions. Despite not being at his best, the Netherlands international made three interceptions and cleared the ball twice throughout the game.

Scott McTominay - 7.5/10:

McTominay had a day to cherish as he completed 100% of his passes and made three clearances. He made life tough for Odegaard by constantly closing him down. McTominay was arguably Manchester United's best player after Fernandes.

Christian Eriksen - 8/10:

Eriksen played a crucial role in all three goals. He made a vital run behind Arsenal's defense for the third goal to set up Rashford as well. The former Inter Milan man reinvigorated United's midfield with a quintessential work ethic this campaign. Wrapping him up on a free transfer seems to be paying off for Ten Hag.

Bruno Fernandes - 9/10:

Fernandes was the difference maker in this game. The midfielder's vision to set up Rashford with a defence-splitting pass for the second goal and another scintillating pass to find Eriksen for the third goal was top-notch.

Antony - 7/10:

Antony put in a great shift by working hard up and down the pitch on top of opening the scoring. Still new to the surroundings, the Brazil international will improve under the tutelage of Ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho - 5/10:

Jadon Sancho was the quietest attacker on the pitch. However, the winger managed to help Malacia with Arsenal's attacks.

Marcus Rashford - 9.5/10:

After going through a barren spell, Rashford is back smiling again. The Carrington academy graduate was in the right place at the right time on both occasions to gun down Arsenal. Rashford assisted the first goal as well.

Substitutes:

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10:

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to replace Antony in the 58th minute. The talisman was constantly pressurizing Arsenal's backline.

Fred - 7/10:

Manchester United nearly made it four after Fred's interception led to a good chance for Fernandes. He produced an energetic display to shut down the opponents.

Harry Maguire - 7/10:

Maguire came on and took one for the team following a mistake from Casemiro. The skipper just had to see out the game after replacing Lisandro Martinez in the 80th minute.

Casemiro - 6/10:

Casemiro and Maguire came on at the same time. Apart from a momentary lapse which led to a free-kick, Casemiro looked solid.

Arsenal player ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10:

Ramsdale conceded three goals despite making three saves in the game. The Gunners shot-stopper made himself big for the second goal, but a small deflection was not enough to stop the ball from going in.

Ben White - 6.5/10:

White combined with Saka in front of him and made life tougher for Malacia and Martinez. Operating at right-back, White had a decent game and was one of Arsenal's best players.

William Saliba - 5.5/10:

Saliba had a solid first half, but he was culpable for Rashford's first goal. The Arsenal defender was caught ball-watching while Rashford made an easy run behind him.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 5/10:

Gabriel has committed errors in back-to-back games. The Brazilian's error by advancing to the midfield area left a big hole in Arsenal's backline. Antony was waiting alone on the left side of the defense before slotting the ball in.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5/10:

Zinchenko struggled for his usual rhythm after coming back from an injury. The left-back completed 90% of his passes but made zero interceptions and zero clearances. He was also caught out of position for the first and third goals.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 7/10:

Sambi Lokonga was one of the brightest spots for Arsenal. The young midfielder, who started the game instead of the injured Thomas Partey, played a key pass and won 50% of his duels.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10:

Granit Xhaka resumed from where he left off in the previous game. The experienced campaigner provided support for Lokonga as well as linking up with Martinelli to keep the ball ticking in the middle of the park.

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10:

Martin Odegaard had a game to forget. He was rightly deemed to have fouled Eriksen in the build-up that led to a goal from Martinelli. The skipper completed four key passes, including a pass that led to the goal in the second half.

Odegaard scuffed a shot when he was presented with an easy chance.

Bukayo Saka - 8.5/10:

A star player for the Gunners, Saka scored a goal and hit the crossbar once. He completed two big chances and set up Odegaard on a platter in the second half. Saka constantly tormented Malacia and won the individual battle comfortably.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5.5/10:

Gabriel Martinelli had a lively first half that included a disallowed goal and a header that was palmed away by De Gea. The Brazilian's solo battle against Dalot through the left wing proved to be unsuccessful.

Gabriel Jesus - 7.5/10:

Gabriel Jesus was heavily involved in every Arsenal attack. The Brazilian completed five key passes and was the main creative outlet for the Gunners. He dropped deep and strengthened the link between midfield and the forward line.

Substitutes:

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6/10:

Tomiyasu had a minor impact on the game as he was on the pitch for only 10 minutes. In the meantime, he made one interception and completed 10 passes.

Fabio Vieira - 6.5/10:

Fabio Vieira proved to be an energetic option off the bench. The midfielder took two shots after the Gunners were chasing the game.

Eddie Nketiah - 5/10:

Eddie Nketiah linked up with Gabriel Jesus in the forward line, but Lisandro Martinez stood firm to break the only attack he was involved in.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6/10:

Emile Smith Rowe came on in the latter stages of the game and took a shot from outside the box, which just went over the crossbar. He didn't have the time to create an impact.

