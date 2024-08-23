New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire take on an impressive New York City FC side in an important encounter at the Citi Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Toluca in the Leagues Cup this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have been in impressive form over the past year. The hosts crashed out of the Leagues Cup after a defeat against Columbus Crew in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a good recent record against Chicago Fire and have won 11 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's three victories.

New York City FC have won their last eight matches at home against Chicago Fire in the regular season of MLS - their second-longest such streak against a single opponent in the competition.

New York City FC have played out draws in six of their last eight matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming against Tigres last week.

Chicago Fire have lost each of their last three games in all competitions.

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New York City FC have flattered to deceive over the past month and have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. The likes of Maximiliano Moralez and Alonso Martinez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Chicago Fire have struggled over the past year and face a daunting test on Saturday. New York City FC have dominated this fixture in the recent past and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Chicago Fire

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alonso Martinez to score - Yes

