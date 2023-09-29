New York RB vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

New York Red Bulls will entertain Chicago Fire at Gillette Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

New York vs Chicago Preview

Both teams share the same stats currently in the Eastern Conference, sitting next to each other, with eight wins, 10 draws and 12 losses each. They also boast 34 points each. Their previous two clashes ended in stalemates (1-1, 3-3). The winner could cross the threshold of the top seven and qualify for the wild card round.

New York Red Bulls finished fourth in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall last season but were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. They got back to winning ways against DC United 5-3 on Sunday following a five-game winless streak (D2, L3). NYRB’s two previous home games ended in a draw and a defeat.

Chicago Fire are in a dire situation, with five matches to spare. They have won only one game in their last 10 outings, posting seven defeats. The visitors are on the verge of replicating their record of last season when they finished 24th and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The Men in Red could end their campaign in a favorable position if they snatch a chunk of the 15 points on offer. However, their ailing home and away form is a serious impediment. Chicago Fire are winless in their last five matches on the road, conceding 12 goals against one scored.

New York vs Chicago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

NYRB have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Chicago Fire.

NYRB have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches against Chicago Fire.

NYRB have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Chicago Fire have lost their last five matches played on the road.

NYRB have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Chicago Fire have drawn twice and lost thrice.

New York vs Chicago Prediction

Omir Fernandez has been New York Red Bulls’ main attacking threat, boasting six goals and three assists. Left-back John Tolkin surprisingly leads the side’s assist chart with six alongside two goals.

Chicago Fire have sidelined winger Chris Mueller and center-forward Victor Bezerra with injuries. Kei Kamara has netted five times while former Liverpool player Xherdan Shaqiri has managed three goals and three assists.

New York Red Bulls come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: New York 2-1 Chicago

New York vs Chicago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New York to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New York to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chicago to score - Yes