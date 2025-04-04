New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

New York Red Bulls and Chicago Fire will battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday (April 5th). The game will be played at Red Bull Arena.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered away to New England Revolution last weekend. They went behind Carles Gil's 28th-minute strike while Eric Choupo-Moting equalized in first-half injury time. Gil completed his brace from the spot deep into injury time to settle the contest.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to CF Montreal. They went ahead through Philip Zinckernagel's 40th-minute strike while Dante Sealy equalized six minutes into the second half.

The draw left them in fourth spot in the Eastern Conference table, having garnered 11 points from six games. New York Red Bulls are ninth with eight points to their name.

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have 35 wins from the last 75 head-to-head games. New York Red Bulls were victorious 23 times while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Chicago Fire claimed a 2-1 home win.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Chicago Fire's six league games this season have seen both sides find the back of the net, with five games producing three goals or more.

Five of New York Red Bulls' six league games this season have produced less than seven corner kicks.

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New York Red Bulls have made a three-game unbeaten start to the season at home, winning two games. They have scored at least two goals in all three games played in front of their fans.

Chicago Fire, for their part, started their season with defeat to Columbus Crew but are unbeaten in five games played since then (three wins). Furthermore, they have won each of their last three away games and are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (two wins).

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 Chicago Fire

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

