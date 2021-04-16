New York Red Bulls vs Sporting KC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York Red Bulls entertain Sporting KC in the first game of the MLS 2021 season at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Saturday night.

Both clubs have featured in every single MLS season to date. The hosts play in the Eastern Conference while the visitors play in the Western Conference and finished top of the standings last term.

NY Red Bulls played two games in pre-season, winning one and playing out a 1-1 draw in the other. Sporting took part in three games in pre-season, with a win, loss and draw each of those games.

Unstoppable force 🤝 immovable object#SportingKC boasts two impressive league records in opening matches.



As does RBNY with 16 home-opening wins. #RBNYvSKC By the Numbers 👉 https://t.co/5I5eHmBM0m pic.twitter.com/OIITOn7m2f — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 15, 2021

New York Red Bulls vs Sporting KC Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 56 times in MLS fixtures. They squared off once in the US Open Cup final in 2017, which ended in a win for Sporting Kansas City. Their second non-league encounter came in the MLS Cup playoffs in 2014, when the New York Red Bulls were the winners.

The head-to-head record is even at the moment, with 22 wins for either side and 14 games ending in draws. They last met at Children's Mercy Park in 2019. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS: None (opening match of the season)

Advertisement

Sporting KC form guide in MLS: None (opening match of the season)

New York Red Bulls vs Sporting KC Team News

New York Red Bulls

The hosts reported no injuries ahead of this season opener. Tom Edwards is still waiting for the paperwork to be completed following his loan move from Stoke City and remains unavailable for the game.

🔴 KEYS TO THE GAME 🔴



🔑 Start Strong at RBA

🔑 Finding Right Combination of Youth and Experience

🔑 Alan Pulido Entering Second Season after Netting Six Goals Last Season #RBNY | @TriHondaDealers — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) April 14, 2021

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Tom Edwards

Sporting KC

Graham Zusi is the only player ruled out for the visitors. Zusi is recovering from a foot injury that has kept him out of action since 2020.

Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda and Daniel Salloi did not take part in their latest friendly game earlier this month on account of injuries. Kinda has resumed training since. Russell is having problems with his ankle, while Pulido and Salloi face a race against the clock to prove their match fitness.

Advertisement

📰: #SportingKC signs goalkeeper Parker Siegfried on loan from Louisville City FC.https://t.co/tzlk9d04gw — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 15, 2021

Injured: Graham Zusi

Doubtful: Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda, Daniel Salloi

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Sporting KC Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Carlos Miguel Coronel; Andrew Gutman, Amro Tarek, Aaron Long, Kyle Duncan; Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres, Florian Valot, Caden Clark; Brian White, Fabio

Sporting KC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Travian Sousa; Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza, Remi Walter; Khiry Shelton, Tyler Freeman, Cam Duke

New York Red Bulls vs Sporting KC Prediction

The hosts have a new manager at the helm and after a personnel change, the team needs some time to adjust. Their record in the opening fixture at the Red Bull Arena is impeccable, with four wins and one loss in five games.

If players like Pulido and Salloi do not recover in time for Sporting, the hosts have little chance of recording a win here.

We predict the game will end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Sporting KC

Also See: Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021