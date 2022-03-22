New Zealand vs New Caledonia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

New Zealand and New Caledonia will battle for three points in a deadrubber 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The All Whites come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-0 victory over Fiji in another qualifier on Monday. Newcastle United forward Chris Wood scored a brace to inspire his side to victory and became his country's all-time leading goalscorer in the process.

Chris Wood @officialcwood One of the proudest nights in this great Shirt. To achieve this milestone is something truly special to me. Here’s to many more. Thanks to all my team mates over the years. Couldn’t have done it without you brothers. One of the proudest nights in this great Shirt. To achieve this milestone is something truly special to me. Here’s to many more. Thanks to all my team mates over the years. Couldn’t have done it without you brothers. https://t.co/V3zKepYHO2

New Caledonia fell to a 1-0 defeat against Papua New Guinea. Tommy Semmy's early goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left Les Cagous rooted to the bottom of the standings in Group B and they are yet to register their first points on the board after two matches. New Zealand lead the way at the summit on six points.

New Zealand vs New Caledonia Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 31 occasions in the past and New Zealand have historically been superior, with 18 wins to their name.

New Caledonia were victorious in 11 previous matches, while two games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in November 2016, when they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

New Zealand form guide: W-W-L-W-W

New Caledonia form guide: L-L-L-W-W

New Zealand vs New Caledonia Team News

New Zealand

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for coach Danny Hay.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

New Caledonia

Captain Emile Bearune headlined New Caledonia's 30-man squad to prosecute March's FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Jean-Luc Decoire is suspended following his red card against Papua New Guinea.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Jean-Luc Decoire

New Zealand vs New Caledonia Predicted XI

New Zealand Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Sail (GK); Winston Reid, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Francis De Vries; Clayton Lewis, Marko Stamenic, Niko Kirwan; Kosta Barbarouses, Chris Wood, Ben Waine

New Caledonia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Mickael Ulile (GK); Vincent Vakie, Joseph Athale, Emile Bearune, Pierre Kauma; Cesar Lolohea, Morgan Mathelon, Joris Kenon, Jordan Wetria, Jean-Brice Wadriako; Georges Gope-Fenepej

New Zealand vs New Caledonia Prediction

New Zealand have already secured progress to the next round of the qualifiers as group winners, while New Caledonia have been eliminated.

However, the All Whites will be keen to end the campaign with a perfect record and we are backing New Zealand to cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: New Zealand 3-0 New Caledonia

