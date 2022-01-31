New Zealand vs Uzbekistan prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

New Zealand and Uzbekistan will trade tackles in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The Kiwis come into the clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Jordan in another friendly fixture on Friday. Ali Olwan scored a brace to guide the Jordanians to victory.

Uzbekistan have not been in action since suffering a 1-0 defeat to Georgia in a friendly last November. Davit Volkovi's 41st minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

New Zealand Football @NZ_Football Disappointing night in Abu Dhabi as the men's national team end their three-match winning run with defeat against Jordan #NZLvJOR Disappointing night in Abu Dhabi as the men's national team end their three-match winning run with defeat against Jordan #NZLvJOR

New Zealand will use the game to continue preparations for their return to competitive action when the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume in March.

New Zealand vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides and New Zealand will be looking to register their first win over Uzbekistan.

Their sole clash came in a friendly fixture in September 2014 when Uzbekistan secured a 3-1 victory. Odil Akhmedov scored a brace to guide his side to the win.

New Zealand's defeat to Jordan halted a three-game winning run for the island nation. Uzbekistan have lost four of their last five international fixtures.

New Zealand form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Uzbekistan form guide: L-L-W-L-L

New Zealand vs Uzbekistan Team News

New Zealand

Former West Ham defender Winston Reid and Newcastle United forward Chris Wood headlined New Zealand's squad for the friendlies against Jordan and Uzbekistan.

Stefan Marinovic has joined the squad after recovering from his bout with COVID-19.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Uzbekistan

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Uzbekistan.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

New Zealand vs Uzbekistan Predicted XI

New Zealand Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Woud (GK); Winston Reid, Michael Boxall, Tim Payne, Nikko Boxall; Joe Bell, Sarpreet Singh, Clayton Lewis; Elijah Just, Chris Wood, Joe Champness

Uzbekistan Predicted XI (4-4-1): Eldorbek Suyunov (GK); Farrukh Sayfiev, Islom Kobilov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Khojiakbar Alijonov; Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Ikromjon Alibaev; Igor Sergeyev, Eldor Shomurodov

New Zealand vs Uzbekistan Prediction

New Zealand were disappointing in their defeat to Georgia and the game against Uzbekistan offers them an opportunity to get back on track.

The White Wolves have not been in the best of form but will still fancy their chances against New Zealand. Both sides are almost evenly matched on the international scene and we are backing them to cancel each other out with goals at both ends.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: New Zealand 1-1 Uzbekistan

Edited by Peter P