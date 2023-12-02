Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United: Red Devils' Player Ratings from a disappointing defeat in Tyneside | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United fell to a 1-0 Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, December 3.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of a disappointing week. Despite defeating Luton Town and Everton in the league, their 4-3 defeat against Copenhagen and a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray saw their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockouts diminish further.

However, Erik ten Hag was optimistic about their form in the Premier League and fielded a strong XI for this clash.

Newcastle made a strong start to the first half as they dominated possession, backed by the vociferous St. James' Park crowd. They created several chances with their attackers getting into great positions but lacked a finishing touch. The Magpies attempted 14 shots with just two on target.

Manchester United, on the other hand, were unable to do much with 40% of the ball. They had two chances in the first half but just one of those was on target - a tame effort by Alejandro Garnacho that was gobbled up by Nick Pope.

The two teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval.

The hosts picked up where they left off in the first half as they pushed Manchester United deep into their own half with dominant play. Kieran Trippier saw his free kick rattle the crossbar, before Anthony Gordon gave Newcastle a deserved lead following an assist by Trippier.

Despite the possession stats indicating that the second half was a fairly evenly-matched affair, the Magpies created the bulk of the chances. Newcastle did well to hold off Manchester United and secure a 1-0 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the Red Devils' player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 7/10

Onana looked sharp in goal and made two good stops in the first half. He made another good save early in the second half but was unlucky to concede.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6.5/10

Wan-Bissaka had a decent game in defence as he won two duels, making three clearances, two tackles and one block. However, he was caught off guard for Newcastle's goal.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Maguire had a busy evening in defence but did fairly well. He won six duels, making six clearances, two interceptions, three tackles and three blocks. He was booked for a foul late in the second half.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

Shaw had an average game for Manchester United as he was deployed as a center-back. He won two duels, making four clearances and two blocks. He also played one key pass.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot won five duels, making four tackles, four clearances and two interceptions. He also played one long ball but lost possession a worrying 21 times.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

McTominay looked off-color in midfield as he had just 30 touches of the ball in the entire game. He won just one of his eight duels.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6.5/10

Mainoo put in a decent performance for Manchester United in the middle of the park. He passed the ball with 92% accuracy and made three clearances.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Rashford had a poor outing as he failed to make any substantial impact on Manchester United's attacking play. He had 22 touches of the ball in just over an hour of play but failed to attempt a single shot. He also lost possession nine times.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

Fernandes passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including six long balls and one key pass. However, he won just two of his 10 duels and was dispossessed 16 times.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6.5/10

Garnacho put in a decent display on the offensive end, passing the ball with 75% accuracy, including one key pass. He also attempted one shot on target that was a rather tame effort.

Anthony Martial - 6.5/10

Martial had a below par game as he had just 17 touches of the ball in 61 minutes of play and failed to attempt a single shot. He lost out in several physical duels, winning just two of eight.

Substitutes

Antony - 6/10

Antony replaced Rashford and put in an average display. He was also booked for a foul late in the game.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6.5/10

Hojlund replaced Martial in the second period but failed to attempt a single shot.

Sofyan Amrabat - 6.5/10

Amrabat replaced Mainoo and put in a decent performance.

Sergio Reguilon - 6/10

Reguilon came on late in the game but failed to impact the game.