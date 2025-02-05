Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal (4-0 agg): Gunners' Player Ratings as they crash out after toothless performance at raucous St. James' Park | EFL Cup 2024-25

Arsenal crashed out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage after a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Wednesday, February 5.

As a result, the Magpies progress to the final with a 4-0 aggregate win, and they will face the winner between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Newcastle United began the game on the front foot and seemed to have put the tie to bed just four minutes in. Alexander Isak slotted in after he was played through, only for VAR to rule the goal out as the Swede was marginally offside. Arsenal had their hearts in their mouths constantly in a tightly-contest first period. However, despite 61% possession, they managed just one shot on target.

Isak found himself through on goal again in the 19th minute and his thunderbolt of a strike rebounded off the bar and fell kindly to Jacob Murphy. He tapped into an empty net to make it 1-0. Arsenal's evening went from bad to worse after Gabriel Martinelli seemed to have injured his hamstring and was withdrawn to be replaced with Ethan Nwaneri.

Newcastle could not extend their lead heading into the break but led Arsenal 3-0 on aggregate and seemed content with their performance.

Newcastle made a great start to the second half as well and truly put the game to bed after netting a fourth. This time, Fabian Schar pressed very high up the pitch and won the ball, before setting up Anthony Gordon who scored with ease. Mikel Arteta then turned to his bench and made several changes as he looked to protect his players and give some fringe players valuable minutes.

The hosts also seemed content to sit back and let Arsenal attack in search of a consolation goal. The Gunners failed to muster anything meaningful in the final third as heads had dropped, and players played with a visible lack of confidence. Newcastle just saw out the rest of the game as the loud St. James' crowd sang and took them over the finish line.

Arsenal will now shift their focus onto the Premier League and Champions League. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings from tonight's game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 5.5/10

Raya had a rather poor game for Arsenal between the sticks and made an error that led to a goal for Newcastle.

Jurrien Timber - 6.5/10

Timber won four duels, making one clearance, one block and one tackle. He also completed one dribble past an opponent and was dispossessed five times.

William Saliba - 6/10

Saliba looked off-colour as well, mistiming tackles misplacing passes and also making weak clearances.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Gabriel won four duels in a decent defensive performance, making two clearances, one block and one tackle.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 7.5/10

He looked composed on the ball and used his strength really well. He won 12 duels in defence, making four tackles and one clearance.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard had a decent game in midfield as he played one key pass and one accurate cross. He also attempted four shots but failed to hit the target.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Partey played one key pass and won five duels in a decent performance in midfield. However, he was also dispossessed 10 times and dribbled past on two occasions.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice passed the ball with 85% accuracy, including three key passes and one accurate cross. He also won four duels, making two clearances and one interception.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli made a decent start to the game but pulled up clutching the back of his thigh in the first half, and was subbed off as well.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Havertz had a poor outing as he could not find space in Newcastle's box. Frustration also got the better of him as he picked up a yellow card.

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard attempted Arsenal's only shot on target in the first half and had another chance in the second period but fired wide. He also won two duels.

Substitutes

Ethan Nwaneri - 6.5/10

He replaced Martinelli but could not make an impact on the proceedings.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

He replaced Odegaard and had a subpar outing and was also booked for a foul.

Mikel Merino - 6.5/10

He replaced Trossard but could not make a positive impact on the game.

Riccardo Calafiori - 6.5/10

He replaced Timber and put in a decent cameo.

Jorginho - 6/10

Jorginho replaced Partey and could not make an impact.

