Newcastle eye loan move for 30-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing an audacious loan move for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

Journalist Alan Nixon made this revelation (via Chronicle Live), fueling speculation that the Magpies might swoop in for the 30-year-old defender.

Such a deal typically wouldn't pass muster at Old Trafford, as it will strengthen a direct competitor. However, Maguire's time with United seems to have come to an end, having started just eight Premier League games last season.

Also, the Red Devils are reportedly contemplating a more permanent arrangement instead, seeking to sell the England international. If a suitable offer is made, the Manchester giants will be more inclined to part ways with the former Leicester City defender - who became the most expensive centre-back of all time following his €87 million move to Old Trafford in 2019.

There are other interested parties as well. Aston Villa, fresh off qualifying for European football this season, are keeping a tabs on the situation. The report has hinted that they may also be interested in making a play for Maguire.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have found their name tentatively associated with the Manchester United captain as well. However, the north London club have yet to formalise their intentions or initiate any direct moves.

Leicester City's recent fall from grace with their relegation has effectively slammed the door shut on any talk of Maguire's potential homecoming to the King Power Stadium.

Manchester United join the race for Wolfsburg starlet

Manchester United have added their name to the contenders vying for the signature of VfL Wolfsburg talent Felix Nmecha. According to SPORT (via StrettyNews), initial negotiations have been held with the player's father, suggesting the Red Devils are serious in their pursuit.

However, they aren't the only ones in the race for Nmecha, as Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the Germany international's signature. Dortmund, well-known for their astute recruitment policy, are on the hunt for a dynamo to fill the impending void left by Jude Bellingham.

With the England international poised to join Real Madrid in a big-money move, reported to be in excess of an inital €100 million, Dortmund are looking at Nmecha as the ideal replacement. The 22-year-old made 32 appearances in all competitions for Wolfsburg last season, scoring three goals and assisting five.

The young midfielder has expressed his desire to seek new pastures this summer, and his exit from Wolfsburg could be a steal, setting clubs back a mere €15 million.

