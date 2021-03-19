Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of high-octane fixtures this weekend as Adelaide United take on Newcastle Jets at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting campaigns so far and will need to win this game.

Newcastle Jets currently find themselves in 11th place in the A-League standings and have endured a difficult start to the season. The Jets slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Sydney FC in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, are currently in third place in the league table and will be intent on securing a top-six finish this season. The away side eased past Melbourne Victory last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Newcastle Jets and have won 21 games out of a total of 47 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed only 13 victories against Adelaide United and have a point to prove this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place only two weeks ago and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Adelaide United. Newcastle Jets gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch on Sunday.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-D

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-L

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Team News

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, and Jason Hoffman going into this game. The Jets have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos

Doubtful: Jason Hoffman

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United were impressive against Melbourne Victory and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, John Koutroumbis; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Prediction

Newcastle Jets have been well below their best this month and will need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The Jets have managed only four points in their last five games and will have to play out of their skins this weekend.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, have registered four victories on the trot and are in exceptional form. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-3 Adelaide United

