Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend with another round of matches as Wellington Phoenix lock horns with Brisbane Roar at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and need to win this game.

Brisbane Roar are in seventh place in the A-League standings at the moment and have endured a disconcerting slump in recent weeks. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Western United last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Wellington Phoenix currently find themselves in 10th place in the league table and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The New Zealand outfit were edged to a 4-3 defeat by Western Sydney Wanderers last week and cannot afford another slip-up this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have an excellent record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 games out of a total of 38 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed only seven victories against Brisbane Roar and need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams failed to make the most of their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-L-D

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-D-D

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Wellington Phoenix have a few injury concerns

Wellington Phoenix

Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sautirio, and Luke DeVere are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Wellington Phoenix will need to name their best team for this match.

Injured: Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sautirio, Luke DeVere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar have a good squad

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to prove a point in this match. The Brisbane side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Liam McGing, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Scott McDonald, Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have been unable to put together a consistent string of positive results this season and will need to be at their best this month. The New Zealand side has an outside chance of securing a top-six finish and will need a winning streak in the coming weeks.

Brisbane Roar have also endured a difficult period and have managed only three points in their last five games. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-2 Brisbane Roar

