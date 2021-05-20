Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another important match this week as Brisbane Roar take on Newcastle Jets at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Friday. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this game.

Newcastle Jets are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a dismal season. The Jets have managed only two points from their last five games and will need to step up in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the A-League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Adelaide United last week and will want to bounce back on Friday.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Newcastle Jets have a mediocre record against Brisbane Roar and have won 16 games out of a total of 43 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 14 victories and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in February earlier this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both sides squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-L-D

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-W-D

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski and Tete Yengi going into this game. Jason Hoffman and John Koutroumbis are back in action and are available for selection.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar have a strong squad

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald and Brisbane Roar have agreed to part ways over the past week and the forward will be unavailable for this game. Tom Aldred is also unavailable for selection and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Tom Aldred

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Scott Neville, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane Roar have been impressive in patches this season and will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. Raiku Danzaki has been exceptional for his side this season and will need to prove his mettle in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have struggled this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Brisbane Roar are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-3 Brisbane Roar

