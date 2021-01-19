Create
Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Newcastle Jets have lost their first three games
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 19 Jan 2021, 14:25 IST
Preview
Newcastle Jets host Brisbane Roar in the A-League on Wednesday, as the hosts look to get out of the current rut that they find themselves in.

They have lost their last three games in a row, and are struggling to build any momentum.

In their last game on Sunday, the Jets lost 2-1 to Macarthur FC, which left them rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings for the moment.

Brisbane Roar last played a game 18 days ago, when they managed a 3-1 win over Melbourne Victory.

That was the ideal way to bounce back for Brisbane Roar after a loss in their opening game. They will now look to carry that momentum into a clash against a side devoid of any confidence.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

In 46 previous matches that the two sides have played against each other, Newcastle Jets have won 19 times. Brisbane Roar have only managed 15 wins against Wednesday's opponents.

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Newcastle Jets

Midfielder Ben Kantarovski and defender John Kotroumbis are injured and unavailable for this game against Brisbane Roar.

Jason Hoffman made a comeback in the last game against Macarthur, but he is not likely to play the full 90 minutes in this game.

Injured: Ben Kantaraovski, John Kotroumbis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar do not have any known injury concerns to deal with at the moment.

However, having not played in the last 18 days, match sharpness could be a concern for them. On the flipside, they will be well rested compared to their opponents, with Newcastle Jets having played only a few days ago.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Duncan; Nigel Boogaard, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson; Connor O'Toole, Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Jack Hingert, Macauley Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Corey Brown; Rahmat Akbari, Jay O'Shea; Jai Ingham, Riku Danzaki, Joe Champness; Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Given that this game is being played with Newcastle Jets in the middle of a horrible run of form, Brisbane Roar will fancy their chances.

We are predicting a comfortable win for Brisbane Roar in this encounter.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-3 Brisbane Roar

Published 19 Jan 2021, 14:25 IST
Australian A-League
